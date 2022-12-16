Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer

Read full article on original website
5d ago
I pray for divine intervention for him in this season of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. And I will be visiting the GoFundMe page. NOTHING is impossible with God Almighty.
NYPD probing report of robbery in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in Prince’s Bay on Thursday afternoon. The robbery was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hank Place and Seguine Avenue, according to preliminary information from a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
From Krispy Kreme to Lobo Loco: These big-name brands opened on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Have you purchased a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme yet, or taken in an indie flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema? Several new and innovative businesses have opened their doors on Staten Island this year, bringing with them a host of novel tastes and experiences. Here’s...
Mexico native cooks up affordable, authentic cuisine at new Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A native of the village of Linderos del Sur in Puebla, Mexico, Santiago Roesundo learned how to cook from his mother, who whipped up a plethora of cultural dishes. “My passion for cooking began by watching my mother in the kitchen when I was young. She...
Native Staten Islander, 15, was fatally shot walking home from school. Now, his mom is on a quest for a mural in his memory.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Staten Islander Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Jr. was only 15 years old when he was fatally shot steps from his home in Philadelphia and his mother is on a mission to have a mural created in her son’s honor on our borough. Robles-Corona, whose...
Staten Island man, 48, accused of filming girl in bathroom with hidden camera
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested an Annadale man after they allege a girl discovered a hidden camera while she was changing her clothes inside a home. Billy Taaffe, 48, of the 400 block of Rathbun Avenue, was arrested on Dec. 5 for the alleged incident that occurred on an earlier date.
Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving mother, Josephine M. Appelt, 96, passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in MD. Born on Staten Island to Polish immigrants, Josephine was one of 12 children. She was married to the late Henry W. (Dutch) Appelt for 57 years. Josephine lived in Port Richmond for many years, eventually moving to Elm Park. She was employed by Maidenform in Bayonne, NJ before becoming a homemaker. She had an adventurous spirit and loved visiting Atlantic City. She would listen to the Sunday morning polka show and watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy regularly. Read the full obituary on SILive.
Fire forces passengers to evacuate from Staten Island Ferry during evening rush
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island Ferry operating during the evening rush hour was evacuated after a fire broke out in the mechanical room aboard the boat Thursday, an FDNY spokesperson confirmed. The FDNY was part of a large emergency response to remove passengers from the boat. At 5:55...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Thursday. From St....
Her father loved Christmas. Now Staten Island woman keeps his spirit alive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Danielle Messina’s father, Samuel Arbeeny, died after a bout with COVID-19 in a Staten Island nursing home in the spring of 2020, she vowed to keep his spirit alive. For the third straight year, she came through on her promise. Messina and volunteers...
Cops seek tips in theft of tools from maintenance room in Clifton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary in Clifton. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 2:50 a.m. when an unidentified individual entered 240 Park Hill Ave. through an unlocked door. Once inside, the individual removed tools valued at about $2,000 from a maintenance room, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Verdict delivered in Conn. heist with Staten Island ties that left jewelry store owner shot dead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two ex-cons with ties to Staten Island were found guilty by a federal jury this week for their involvement in a 2020 jewelry heist that left one man dead and prompted an FBI investigation. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore, 65,...
NYPD: Raid leads to hallucinogenic mushrooms, drugs on Staten Island; man, 31, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and other drugs during a raid at the Berry Houses apartments in Dongan Hills. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed the apartment of Andre Parks at the complex on Jefferson Street around...
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
NYC to transform school cafeterias across all 5 boroughs, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will reimagine the student dining experience by transforming cafeterias in public schools across the five boroughs — including at least two Staten Island schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Tuesday. Adams and Banks announced the expansion...
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
Video shows NJ Transit driver pull out gun after being assaulted by three teenagers, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City allegedly fired his gun after being jumped by a group of teens, video shows. Charles Fieros, 48, faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
Cops: Attempted robbery at knifepoint of postal worker reported on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that an attempt was made to rob a U.S. Postal worker at knifepoint while delivering packages on the North Shore of Staten Island on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at the post office at 160...
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
Steven Molinaro released on $5M bond; new details revealed in S.I. shooting incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Facing a three-count indictment stemming from a shooting inside his Fort Wadsworth home, Steven Molinaro, grandson of former borough president James Molinaro, made bail Tuesday and was released from federal custody. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis granted a $5 million bond in Brooklyn Federal Court...
