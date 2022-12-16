Read full article on original website
New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas. “People are having problems with porch pirates this time of year and I started getting fed up with it,” Angela Timberlake-Adkinson said.
Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and...
Human remains found by hunters in St. Martinville
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Human skeletal remains were found by hunters in St. Martinville. Police Chief Ricky Martin said the remains were found Tuesday in the area of Isadore Street. He said an investigation is underway. The circumstances surrounding the cause and manner of death are also under...
145K Louisiana households to see decrease in SNAP benefits
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – More than 145,000 households will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits. This is because there was a cost-of-living adjustment to social security and veterans benefits. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said the average reduction will be around $50 beginning in Jan. Other...
Do you really need to put your bird feeder away to stop avian flu?
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — When wildlife officials recommended people temporarily remove bird feeders to curb the spread of bird flu, some felt the suggestion was overly cautious. An increasing number of avian flu cases in neighboring states spurred the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ recommendation, according to spokesperson Ed...
Thinking of using a space heater for the cold weather? Here’s how to stay safe
(KLFY) — With unusually cold weather on the way, residents may turn to portable space heaters to keep warm during the expected cold snap. The National Weather Service forecasts overnight low temperatures getting down into the 20s starting Thursday night, and continuing through the weekend. Wind chills are expected in the single digits to near or below zero at times.
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day. Defensive end Jonathan Bax – Texas Christian University. Safety Michael Richard – Louisiana Tech. Offensive lineman Brandon Spincer – Southeastern Louisiana University. Watch...
Panama City man arrested for child solictation
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail facing child solicitation charges. Springfield Police arrested 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook Monday night after officers spotted him walking from house to house on East 2nd Place while on his cell phone. When confronted, he allegedly...
