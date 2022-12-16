Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine. 26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents show that from November 2017...
'You chose drugs over your own kids' — Iowa mother sentenced
INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday. “You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves...
IC man accused of threatening neighbor with a pipe
An Iowa City man faces charges that he threatened his neighbor with a pipe. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. According to arrest records, Cummings approached his neighbor outside his South Dodge Street apartment while armed with a pipe at approximately 7:45am on December 1st. Cummings allegedly told the person, “I’m going to f— you up before I leave.” The neighbor claims the incident was unprovoked.
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
Man Faces up to 55 Years in Prison
A Waterloo man faces up to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident back July of last year, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Patrick Isabell waived his right to a jury trial and instead Judge Andrea Dryer determined he was guilty of first degree Robbery, first degree Burglary, and Going Armed with Intent. He will be sentenced at a later date. Isabell and then 17 year old Wilmaris Burt broke out a bedroom window in a home on July 14, of 2021 and climbed inside. They then kicked open the door to a 19 year old man’s room, pointed a gun at his head and demanded cash and jewelry. A family member downstairs heard the commotion and called police. Police surrounded the house and took Isabell and Burt into custody. Burt has pleaded to Robbery, Burglary and Going Armed and will be sentenced at a later date. Because he was 17 he will not face a mandatory minimum sentence.
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
Alleged Mother-Son Knife Fight
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut her adult son in the face with a knife during an argument on Saturday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 43 year old Latanya Boothe was charged with Domestic Assault with Intent. According to police Boothe and her 21 year old son got into an argument over money on Saturday night. Boothe alleges that her son threw a drink at her and pushed her up against a wall before she swung a knife, cutting his face. He was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
Iowa City man arrested after repeated threats against woman
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for allegedly continually harassing a woman has been taken into custody. According to arrest reports, 43-year-old Ajais Wheeldon was issued a harassment warning against the victim on September 9th. Since that time, he reportedly has been continually sending unwanted, alarming, and intimidating messages to the victim. He has also called the woman.
Suspect in custody in for armed robbery in Iowa City
Following an investigation from Monday December 12, Iowa City Police have identified Dewayne Corely-Jones, 20, as a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. Corely-Jones was caught last week in Illinois and is currently in custody at the Peoria County, Illinois Sheriff's Office. Once Corely-Jones...
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status
Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer.
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments
The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
