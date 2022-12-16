A Waterloo man faces up to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of breaking into a home and assaulting a resident back July of last year, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Patrick Isabell waived his right to a jury trial and instead Judge Andrea Dryer determined he was guilty of first degree Robbery, first degree Burglary, and Going Armed with Intent. He will be sentenced at a later date. Isabell and then 17 year old Wilmaris Burt broke out a bedroom window in a home on July 14, of 2021 and climbed inside. They then kicked open the door to a 19 year old man’s room, pointed a gun at his head and demanded cash and jewelry. A family member downstairs heard the commotion and called police. Police surrounded the house and took Isabell and Burt into custody. Burt has pleaded to Robbery, Burglary and Going Armed and will be sentenced at a later date. Because he was 17 he will not face a mandatory minimum sentence.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO