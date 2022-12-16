The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces, but will be gelling together into one storm right over Michigan. The peak intensity of the storm center will be reached over Lake Huron or just east of Lake Huron. This puts Lower Michigan in a solid, wind-driven snow.

