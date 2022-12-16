ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

Pita Way celebrates grand opening in Lapeer, offers Mediterranean food

LAPEER, MI - Pita Way, the Michigan-based “exciting, tasty and healthy Mediterranean food” restaurant celebrated its grand opening in downtown Lapeer on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It marks the first location in Lapeer County, located at 1111 Summit Drive, next door to the AT&T store. The restaurant prides itself...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident that happened at Jerome Preschool. “While we are incredibly thankful that...
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t been any radical changes overnight. The snowstorm timing is still very close to yesterday’s...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update

The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces, but will be gelling together into one storm right over Michigan. The peak intensity of the storm center will be reached over Lake Huron or just east of Lake Huron. This puts Lower Michigan in a solid, wind-driven snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Community Policy