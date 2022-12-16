Read full article on original website
Related
Woodchips BBQ set to host free ‘Community Christmas Meal’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI - Barbecue, ham, mashed potatoes and more will be available for those in need at Woodchips BBQ on Christmas Day. The fourth annual ‘Community Christmas Meal’ buffet is scheduled from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at the restaurant, located at 315 W. Nepessing St. in downtown Lapeer.
Pita Way celebrates grand opening in Lapeer, offers Mediterranean food
LAPEER, MI - Pita Way, the Michigan-based “exciting, tasty and healthy Mediterranean food” restaurant celebrated its grand opening in downtown Lapeer on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It marks the first location in Lapeer County, located at 1111 Summit Drive, next door to the AT&T store. The restaurant prides itself...
Flint City Hall will close four weekdays during Christmas, New Year’s holidays
FLINT, MI -- If you have business that has to be done at Flint City Hall during the holidays, there are four days to cross off your list for getting it accomplished. The city said in a news release that city offices will be closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26; Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2.
5 dogs rescued from Flint abuser recovering in foster homes, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Five dogs seized from a Flint home where a man had left them in deplorable conditions are now in foster homes, recovering from injuries sustained prior to their rescue, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. The five dogs in homes were among seven taken from the...
Salt barns stocked, plow drivers on standby as snowstorm nears Flint area
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Road Commission and Consumers Energy say they are ready for what could be a pre-Christmas snowstorm with the potential to dump up to 7 inches of snow on the Flint area with wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour. “Our objective is...
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD) sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident that happened at Jerome Preschool. “While we are incredibly thankful that...
Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo closing due to winter storm
LANSING, MI – Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is closing due to severe winter weather. The park will close on Friday for the safety of guests, staff and animals. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26. Additionally, Wonderland of Lights will be closed for the season and...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t been any radical changes overnight. The snowstorm timing is still very close to yesterday’s...
Need last-minute holiday gifts for Wolverine fans? Try these 5 Ann Arbor shops
ANN ARBOR, MI - Waiting until the last second to buy a Christmas present is a holiday tradition for some. Whether it’s just procrastination or finally remembering someone you need to get a gift for, theres still time -- especially if they are a University of Michigan fan. Need...
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.
19-year-old Texas Woman's University straight-A student Jasmine Moody was very popular, well-liked, and has lots of friends. “My daughter was real popular. She had a lot of friends. She was very social and very energetic,” Jasmine’s mother Lisa Kidd told Dateline “She always had a smile on her face. Always, always.”
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Girl, 14, charged with making threat that caused lockdown at Michigan high school
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI – A 14-year-old girl has been charged for making a threat against Grosse Pointe North High School. WDIV-TV reports the school went into lockdown for about 35 minutes after officials learned of the threat around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. The student was charged with...
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
Man arrested after stealing toys from Genesee County Jail donation box
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a real-life Grinch was at the Genesee County Jail over the weekend, stealing a bag of toys meant to be donated to the children of inmates lodged at the jail through a holiday toy drive program put on by the Genesee County Ambassadors. Genesee...
Here are even more student hangouts lost to time at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan students have lived in Ann Arbor since the public university moved to the city in 1837. That means 185 years of students carving out their own corners of the city to escape the hustle and bustle of college life. An old sandwich shop,...
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces, but will be gelling together into one storm right over Michigan. The peak intensity of the storm center will be reached over Lake Huron or just east of Lake Huron. This puts Lower Michigan in a solid, wind-driven snow.
Flint mother charged after son shoots himself in hand with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun earlier this year has been charged with child abuse. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, on Dec. 3 was arraigned on single counts of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Flint, MI
