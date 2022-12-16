Read full article on original website
Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together. Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history. First Lady...
Troopers perform 350 motorist assists since storm started
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has had a busy couple days, responding to 175 motorist assist calls since midnight and a total of 350 since the storm started Wednesday. This NSP dashcam video shows blizzard conditions just south of Scottsbluff on Wednesday. The dangerous wind chill can...
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In conjunction with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expedite resources for hospital planning and increasing healthcare workforce capacity in the state. The order expands the eligibility of healthcare professionals in the state. Statutes regarding provisional licensure and examination...
