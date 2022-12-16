Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Do not drip faucets during freeze, says Houston Public Works
Houston Public Works advises residents to wrap pipes and circulate heat to keep them from freezing.
Houston warming centers open ahead of Texas freeze
The city will host those in need of warmth at locations around town beginning Thursday.
Forget Airbnb, rent a Houston venue for your next party with Peerspace
With Peerspace, you can find a unique Houston venue to ring in the new year.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
Hard freeze warning issued for Houston, Harris County ahead of cold weather
The National Weather Services is alerting residents of severe wind and freezing conditions.
HISD secretary accused of lighting fire to avoid meeting
Adriana Castorena-Narvaez is suspected of starting a blaze to avoid a meeting about missing cash.
Where to find top-notch Chinese food in Houston
These restaurants serve classic and innovative Chinese dishes with culinary influences from all over Asia.
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Texas freeze: How to track ERCOT grid conditions in real time
A guide to reading ERCOT's online grid and market conditions dashboard as cold weather approaches.
Texas freeze: How to prep your car for the coming arctic blast
A guide to keeping your car in good shape before temperatures plunge.
Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health
Oyster harvesters on the Texas coast are facing twin threats to their way of life.
How to keep pets warm and safe during the Texas arctic blast
Houston animal welfare agencies are offering life-saving tips for outdoor pets amid the coming Texas freeze.
A popular Houston Heights nursery is giving away free Christmas trees
Owners of the garden center prefer any leftover trees go to families in need.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot while walking down sidewalk on Homestead Rd in Houston
HOUSTON - A woman was walking down the sidewalk when she was shot in the chest, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. Police say it’s unclear who fired the shot that struck the woman, and it doesn’t appear...
Houston Rockets season hits new low in collapse against Magic
Stephen Silas' squad squandered a 15-point lead Wednesday night.
Houston facing cold, wet Monday ahead of Arctic freeze
Houstonians should expect a dreary start to the week before frigid temperatures arrive on Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Calls for change at deadly intersection
A stretch of Westheimer Road has been deemed dangerous by local leaders after a number of deadly crashes have happened there and is once again being highlighted. FOX 26’s Damali Keith reports on the reason behind it and speaks with a woman who lost her friend at the intersection.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities
The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
