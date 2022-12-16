George Santos made headlines when he flipped New York’s third district in his midterm election to the House of Representatives and secured a key win for Republicans. However, his winning campaign was built on a number of misrepresentations, according to a New York Times investigation. Santos, the son of Brazilian immigrants and the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress, claimed he was an investor who had worked on Wall Street and counted 13 rental properties in his portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO