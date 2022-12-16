Read full article on original website
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The YearAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle BayAlexandra GrossNew York City, NY
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
therealdeal.com
Maxal nabs $50M loan to kickstart massive Edgewater development
A massive waterfront development that will bring 1,200 residential units to Edgewater secured its first phase of financing. Maxal Group, EnviroFinance Group, and Equity Resource Investments obtained a $50 million pre-development loan from Northwind Group for their contested New Jersey project at the site of a former Hess oil refinery.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan luxury market took terrible turn in 2022
Manhattan’s luxury market had a Jekyll-and-Hyde year, and unfortunately for sellers and agents, it is still in the Mr. Hyde stage. During the first half of 2022, sellers rode momentum from last year, when low interest rates and pandemic effects sparked a home-buying boom: Buyers signed 836 contracts for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more.
therealdeal.com
Check out 2022’s most valuable Manhattan condo projects
For decades a city of rentals and co-ops, New York now has condos across town. And that trend figures to accelerate. New York has condos in the sky and shaped like a sail. The future promises still more as lawmakers let a property tax break for rentals expire but kept the abatement for condominiums.
therealdeal.com
Gilbane buys Bronx affordable housing portfolio for $107M
Gilbane Development Company is expanding its affordable housing portfolio in the Bronx. A joint venture of Gilbane, Systima Capital Management, ELH Management and TerreAlto acquired four Section 8 projects and a development site in the Bronx for $107.5 million from Joel Gluck’s Spencer Equity. Crain’s was first to report the sale.
therealdeal.com
Hudson Tea Building sets another Hoboken price record
The same waterfront condominium keeps setting sales records in Hoboken. A 10th floor penthouse at Harborside Lofts at the Hudson Tea Building just changed hands for a Hoboken condo record $4.65 million, or $1,788 per square foot, the New York Post reported. The buyer and seller of the duplex at 1500 Garden Street were not disclosed.
therealdeal.com
Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
A Williamsburg apartment building could become the city’s first residential property to host a lithium ion storage battery on its rooftop — much to its tenants’ dismay. MicroGrid Networks has spent two years trying to put 2.5 megawatts on the roof of 315 Berry Street, the New York Post reported. It has the support of the seven-story, 49-unit building’s landlord, Richard Herbst, though financial terms of their arrangement are unclear.
therealdeal.com
Flex space provider Convene shuts down Chicago office amid New York layoffs
A flexible office and event space company has laid off more than 50 workers and closed its Chicago office. Convene let go of 54 New York City employees and permanently closed its 50,000-square-foot office in Chicago’s Citadel Center at 131 South Dearborn Street, BisNow reported. While the company closed its Chicago location, the employees laid off were assigned to Convene’s offices in New York.
therealdeal.com
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal
Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
therealdeal.com
Kent House owners refi Williamsburg rental after dodging foreclosure
Williamsburg has chewed up and spit out more than its share of developers when the market got tough. But the owners of the Kent House rental building, which a year ago looked like it was headed to foreclosure, have avoided that fate. Cheskie Weisz and Yaakov Klein refinanced their positions...
therealdeal.com
Irish society’s Fifth Avenue mansion pulled off market in NYAG plan
Irish eyes are smiling on Fifth Avenue once again. The Gilded Age mansion at 991 Fifth Avenue that has housed the American Irish Historical Society for more than 80 years has been pulled off the market, the New York Times reported. The scuttled listing is part of a plan from the New York Attorney General’s office to preserve the nonprofit and save the townhouse.
therealdeal.com
Ezra Unger faces foreclosure again on South Williamsburg condo project
Ezra Unger is once again facing foreclosure on his nearly finished luxury condo development in South Williamsburg. DW Partners restarted the foreclosure process on 427 Marcy Avenue, a 25-unit project intended to house Hasidic families. Unger’s company owes $31.5 million in unpaid debt, the lender claims. New York-based DW...
therealdeal.com
New York Rep.-elect fabricated real estate portfolio claim
George Santos made headlines when he flipped New York’s third district in his midterm election to the House of Representatives and secured a key win for Republicans. However, his winning campaign was built on a number of misrepresentations, according to a New York Times investigation. Santos, the son of Brazilian immigrants and the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress, claimed he was an investor who had worked on Wall Street and counted 13 rental properties in his portfolio.
therealdeal.com
Mets owner airs development plans for space around Citi Field
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has big plans for 50 acres around the team’s ballpark in Queens. Cohen is seeking community input for the area around Citi Field in a visioning session aimed at furthering his priorities and prior discussions with community groups and leaders. His stated mission for the development includes eliminating vacant space and removing barriers dividing neighborhoods from each other and the Flushing Bay waterfront.
