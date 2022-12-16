NEW BRITAIN – Jews joined followers of other faiths to celebrate the lighting of the menorah in Central Park Wednesday evening. The gathering was organized by members of the Congregation Tephereth Israel, whose synagogue on Winter Street in New Britain has not been in use since a fire last March. Although their synagogue is still in need of repairs and they’ve been unable to worship there, some members have still gathered for holiday celebrations on their own.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO