New Britain Herald
Kathryn 'Kay' (Reney) LaVette
Kathryn “Kay” (Reney) LaVette passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 20, 2022. Kay was born in New Britain on June 6, 1932, the daughter of the late TJ and Anna (Colaresi) Reney. She married the late Henry F. LaVette, Jr., and they raised their family and remained in New Britain until they both retired from UTC, wintering in Lake Worth, FL, and summering in Berlin, CT and Becket, MA.
New Britain Herald
Joseph John Kasulis Jr.
Joseph John Kasulis Jr., a gentleman, scholar, and sports aficionado who lived his life as a father figure to many, died of heart complications at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday. He was 81 years old. Born to Albina Checkanouskas and Joseph John Kasulis Sr., he spent his early years in Bridgeport, before moving to New Britain, where he graduated from New Britain High School in 1959.
New Britain Herald
Hazel Lenora Heidt Decker
Hazel was a beacon of light and a barrel of laughs. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2022 (just 12 days shy of her 102nd birthday) with her daughter Judy by her side. In her heyday, Hazel was full of life and love. She loved to chat, she was opinionated, she always had her hair and nails done up proper, she wore bright red lipstick, and made sure to smooch up all her grandbabies leaving that signature red smudge all over their faces.
New Britain Herald
New Britain father and son refurbish bus to continue family tradition
NEW BRITAIN – Sixty-one-year-old Luis Arroyo remembers the first time his dad Jose took him fishing. He was 7 years old and the family had just moved from The Bronx to Long Island. They came to New Britain before Luis and his brother turned into teenagers. Now Jose is 86 and his son is going to take him fishing. They’ll ride in the bus that father and son spent the last year-and-a-half refurbishing.
New Britain Herald
Jews, followers of others faiths celebrate lighting of the menorah in Central Park
NEW BRITAIN – Jews joined followers of other faiths to celebrate the lighting of the menorah in Central Park Wednesday evening. The gathering was organized by members of the Congregation Tephereth Israel, whose synagogue on Winter Street in New Britain has not been in use since a fire last March. Although their synagogue is still in need of repairs and they’ve been unable to worship there, some members have still gathered for holiday celebrations on their own.
New Britain Herald
South Church serving community Christmas dinner, holding mass in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Feed your mind, body and soul on Christmas Day at South Church’s annual Community Christmas Dinner and Sunday Service. “Since its Sunday we’re going to have a Christmas Day Church Service at 11 a.m.,” said Rev. Jane Roe, pastor, South Church. “So the community is welcomed to come, but they have to arrive at 11 a.m. for the service otherwise the doors will be locked from 11 to 12 so people aren’t just walking in during the service.”
New Britain Herald
Dontay Bishop, of New Britain, signs NLI to play football for Rhode Island
NEW BRITAIN - New Britain’s Dontay Bishop traded in his maroon and gold for a pair of Keaney blue horns on National Signing Day Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career with the University of Rhode Island Rams following an impressive senior season.
New Britain Herald
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day event, The Longest Night, is today in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The eighth annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day event, The Longest Night, takes place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. “This service is held on the longest night to remember and honor those who died in the past year having experienced homelessness at some point in their lives,” said Rev. Jane Roe, pastor, South Church. “We know that the experience of homelessness shortens life expectancy, as we note each year when we hear the average age of those who passed.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain residents open new business, Choice Ink, in Berlin
BERLIN – When a T-shirt, athletic jersey or sign catches your eye, there’s a chance it may have been created at a local veteran-owned business that recently opened its doors. Choice Ink at 112 Mill St. has been in business since August but celebrated an official grand opening...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls to Farmington in boys basketball
NEW BRITAIN - Demari Johnson scored 11 points – all in the second half – but no other Hurricane scored in double figures as New Britain fell to Farmington 50-38 in boys basketball Monday night. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 1-1. “We have to get better, I...
New Britain Herald
Man accused of violating probation stemming from knifepoint robbery of Xbox in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - A New Haven man convicted in a knifepoint robbery of a video game console reported in Plainville has been accused of violating his probation and then failing to answer to the violation charge in court. Quinn Daniels, 26, entered a not guilty plea and a denial of the...
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen
PLAINVILLE – A young girl has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Yanasia Cedeno, 14. Authorities said the teen, who went missing sometime Wednesday, was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and sweatpants. Cedeno has been described as white, with red...
New Britain Herald
Christmas comes early for New Britain children and families at toy giveaway
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas came early for children and families in the city as they were adorned with gifts at The Training and Motivation Center and Community Mental Health Affiliates second annual Toy Drive Giveaway Wednesday evening. The line was out the door of the CMHA Team Time Social...
New Britain Herald
Newington takes part in Wreaths Across America ceremony
NEWINGTON – Town dignitaries joined local Scout troops, clergymen and members of the GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Women’s Club honoring veterans over the weekend. The club’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony took place Saturday at West Meadow Cemetery. “Tim Manke, scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 347, did a fantastic...
New Britain Herald
Goodwin Tech students, staff make Christmas a little merrier for Klingberg Family Centers
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas will be a little merrier for children served by the Klingberg Family Centers thanks to the efforts of students and staff at E.C. Goodwin Technical High School. The school’s 16th annual Stocking Stuffer Drive resulted in hundreds of toy donations, most of which would not...
New Britain Herald
New Britain community honors those who lost their lives during National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day service
NEW BRITAIN – The room was calm and the air was still during the eighth annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day service Wednesday afternoon. “I welcome you to South Church today, the shortest day and longest night of the year,” said Rev. Jane Rowe, pastor, South Church. “This service honors the memory of the people in our community who have died after experiencing homelessness at some point in their lives.”
New Britain Herald
Condo fire reported in Newington
NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
New Britain Herald
Rollover crash reported on I-84 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – A rollover crash caused the closure of two lanes on Interstate 84 westbound on Wednesday. State police said the accident was reported around 10:49 a.m. in the area of Exit 33, where first responders were advised that the crash included “possible entrapment.” In addition to troopers, Plainville firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking for suspects who fired shots at someone, led police on pursuit
NEW BRITAIN – Police are investigating after two suspects fired shots at a third man and led police on a pursuit. According to city officials, the incident was reported Monday, around 9:57 p.m., in the area of Chapman Street. Police received the report of shots being fired there before discovering that three individuals had been involved in a dispute.
New Britain Herald
Howard scores lone goal in 1-0 win for Newington Co-op
NEWINGTON – The Newington Co-op boys hockey team (3-0) continued their title defense on Wednesday night, hanging on to a first-period goal which served as the difference maker in their 1-0 win over Enfield/East Granby/Stafford (2-1). On the heels of a five-point performance, it came as a surprise to no one at the Newington Arena Wednesday afternoon that senior defenseman Evan Howard once again found the back of the net five minutes into the game.
