Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Kelly Evans: Uh Oh…Tokens ARE Securities
There could be a lot more to come now that regulators are specifically saying that crypto tokens are securities. The SEC has been taking a lot of heat for not doing more to get ahead of the FTX debacle. Now, it appears they are dropping the hammer. In a complaint last night, they defined the FTT "token" at the heart of that exchange's problems as an "investment" with profit potential, or in other words, as CoinDesk reports, as a security.
NBC Los Angeles
Semiconductor Maker Micron Announces 10% Staff Reduction, Suspends Bonuses
Semiconductor maker Micron announced it would reduce its headcount by about 10% in 2023, in the latest example of a technology industry slowdown affecting employment. Micron also said it is suspending 2023 bonuses. Semiconductor maker Micron announced Wednesday that it would reduce its headcount by about 10% in 2023, in...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Nike, FedEx Quarters Demonstrate a Key Lesson for Investors
The stock market's rally Wednesday following better-than-feared Nike and FedEx earnings offers a lesson for investors, according to Jim Cramer. It's misguided to focus purely on Federal Reserve commentary and predictions on where S&P 500 will go next, he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wall Street's reaction Wednesday to quarterly...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Rite Aid, Nike, Six Flags and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Rite Aid — Shares of Rite Aid dropped nearly 14% in midday trading after the pharmacy operator reported a quarterly loss, though a smaller-than-expected one, and lowered its full-year financial guidance citing seasonal markdowns among other issues. Nike — Nike...
NBC Los Angeles
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
NBC Los Angeles
The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical
EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
Comments / 0