Jesus commands us to feed the hungry, help the sick, clothe the naked and visit those who are incarcerated,,,he doesn’t say that there are loopholes in his commandments, but says that what we do to the lest of those among us , we do unto him.It is troubling that this poor soul was in the mental health ward , isn’t enough for criminals to do the punishment our justice system has dealt, without cruelty? The fact that he was cooked alive and I find myself reading comments from my fellow citizens speaking in barbarism is troubling
Judge not lest ye be judged. It could be your family member in there receiving that same treatment. They were hired to uphold the law not break it. I bet you they wouldn't want someone to bake them plus there were other people getting baked as well.
and every guard and the warden and deputy warden should be charged with murder. sadly i doubt anything will come of it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
