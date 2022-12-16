ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Brandon 2024
5d ago

Jesus commands us to feed the hungry, help the sick, clothe the naked and visit those who are incarcerated,,,he doesn’t say that there are loopholes in his commandments, but says that what we do to the lest of those among us , we do unto him.It is troubling that this poor soul was in the mental health ward , isn’t enough for criminals to do the punishment our justice system has dealt, without cruelty? The fact that he was cooked alive and I find myself reading comments from my fellow citizens speaking in barbarism is troubling

DeAnne Jeanette McCrorey-Obama
5d ago

Judge not lest ye be judged. It could be your family member in there receiving that same treatment. They were hired to uphold the law not break it. I bet you they wouldn't want someone to bake them plus there were other people getting baked as well.

Jason Densmore
5d ago

and every guard and the warden and deputy warden should be charged with murder. sadly i doubt anything will come of it.

kjzz.com

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
NBC News

Arizona agrees to dismantle shipping container border wall

Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to dismantle a makeshift border wall that triggered a lawsuit by the federal government and rankled environmentalists. In an agreement reached Wednesday with the Biden administration, Ducey said he would stop installing shipping containers on federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
alreporter.com

Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama prisoner ‘baked to death’ by malfunctioning heater, lawsuit alleges

A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit which was filed by the man’s sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

N.Y. Attorney General's Office 'looking into' allegations against George Santos

The New York Attorney General’s Office said it is “looking into a number of issues" surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings.
NBC News

Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42

At the Southern U.S. border, migrants are still trying to cross into the country despite the Texas National Guard’s recent show of force by blocking some migrants from entering with wire barriers. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the latest including how some of the asylum seekers are finding other means of entrance. Dec. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Human heart is found by workers making brine at Tennessee Transportation Department salt facility, officials say

Workers making brine in Tennessee found a human heart, prompting a law enforcement investigation to determine its origins, state officials said. Workers found the heart Thursday at a state Transportation Department salt facility in McEwen, about 60 miles southwest of Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. “An initial examination...
MCEWEN, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

Community Policy