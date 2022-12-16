ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting

Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Argument led to Melody Drive shooting; 1 arrested

Huntsville Police have arrested a man after a shooting on Melody Drive on Tuesday night. Roderick Earl Bryant, 43, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault. Police say an argument led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bryant is in the Madison County Jail...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night

One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

'Armed and dangerous' Madison County robber arrested

An "armed and dangerous" Madison County robber is now in jail. Victor Harris, 54, of Huntsville, was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Huntsville Police say Harris robbed the Dollar General in the 600 block of Nance Road on Dec. 11. Police say Harris is...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Arrest made in October shooting in Providence

Huntsville Police have made an arrest after an October shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence. Dennis Wayne Burdine, 24, of Huntsville was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree aggravated assault involving a non-family member. Police said Burdine shot someone in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 20  burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420  Arrests   December 20  Mann, Jacob C; 26  resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations  Smith, Christian X; 31  arson-2nd degree  Walker, Joey V; 25  FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle  FTA-speeding  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Grant man identified as victim of fatal Marshall County shooting

A Grant man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Marshall County. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says 36-year-old Brodrick Keith was shot and killed on Elkins Road in Grant. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Keith...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person shot at New Market gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
NEW MARKET, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County

Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'

A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
HOLLYWOOD, AL

