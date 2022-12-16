Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Huntsville fatal shooting
Two people have been charged with murder after a shooting Dec. 9 in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said 21-year-old Alexis Burton and 20-year-old Jovonta Jones were arrested for their alleged roles in the death of 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. Police found Goode's body in the roadway of the 4200 block of...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Argument led to Melody Drive shooting; 1 arrested
Huntsville Police have arrested a man after a shooting on Melody Drive on Tuesday night. Roderick Earl Bryant, 43, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault. Police say an argument led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bryant is in the Madison County Jail...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim in Huntsville nightclub shooting dies from injuries
UPDATE: Police say the victim has died from his injuries. Investigators say the customer was removed from the business after a dispute. They say he later returned with a weapon and tried to get back inside the club. That's when he was shot by the security officer. From earlier:. A...
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night
One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
WAAY-TV
Murder suspect critically injured in Huntsville shooting during arrest attempt
A murder suspect was critically injured in a self-inflicted shooting as law enforcement attempted to arrest him Tuesday in Huntsville. A spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals in arresting the suspect in the 600 block of Dawson Avenue. He was previously arrested on the charges...
WAAY-TV
Westbound lanes of Governors Drive shut down due to overturned vehicle near Monte Sano Boulevard
Huntsville Police have closed the westbound lanes of Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard due to an overturned vehicle in the area. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if possible. Expect delays if not possible. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
WAAY-TV
'Armed and dangerous' Madison County robber arrested
An "armed and dangerous" Madison County robber is now in jail. Victor Harris, 54, of Huntsville, was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery. Huntsville Police say Harris robbed the Dollar General in the 600 block of Nance Road on Dec. 11. Police say Harris is...
WAAY-TV
Arrest made in October shooting in Providence
Huntsville Police have made an arrest after an October shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence. Dennis Wayne Burdine, 24, of Huntsville was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree aggravated assault involving a non-family member. Police said Burdine shot someone in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 in the...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 20 burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420 Arrests December 20 Mann, Jacob C; 26 resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations Smith, Christian X; 31 arson-2nd degree Walker, Joey V; 25 FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle FTA-speeding Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
One injured in reported shooting at New Market gas station
A reported shooting left one injured at a gas station in New Market on Sunday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Grant man identified as victim of fatal Marshall County shooting
A Grant man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in Marshall County. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says 36-year-old Brodrick Keith was shot and killed on Elkins Road in Grant. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Keith...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at half-million dollars for Guntersville woman after search reveals drugs, illegal firearm
A Guntersville woman remains in the Marshall County Jail with bond set at half a million dollars after investigators say she was found with a trafficking amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The Marshall County Drug Task Force said it joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday in searching...
WAAY-TV
Police: Fayetteville father charged with kidnapping, assault after triggering Amber Alert
A Tennessee father is facing multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his son, triggering a short Amber Alert. Police say Roberto Godinez II went to his 1-year-old son's home on West Maple Street shortly after midnight Friday without permission. Once there, police say he assaulted his son's mother and...
WAAY-TV
Detective: Decatur capital murder suspect shot victim during robbery aided by 2nd shooting victim
A detective with the Decatur Police Department told a judge in late November that the suspect of a double homicide at a Decatur apartment complex was in the middle of robbing one of the victims when he killed him, court documents show. The detective's affidavit further states that the suspect,...
WAFF
One person shot at New Market gas station
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot at a gas station in New Market. This happened at the Chevron at Winchester Road and Coleman Road around 8:15 Sunday night. According to witnesses on the scene, the victim was being robbed of...
Former prison guard, wife arrested in Limestone County for contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County
Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
WAAY-TV
2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'
A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
