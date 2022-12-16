Read full article on original website
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Where to watch Strange World
Disney is famous for its many animated classics. For nearly 100 years, it has produced one timeless gem after another: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King…the list goes on and on. They made not only the best animated films of all time but some of the best movies … ever.
Fortnite: how to throw holiday presents for Winterfest
As part of a recent holiday-themed quest in Fortnite, players are required to throw holiday presents at three different named locations on the map. This objective is actually far trickier than it seems due to a handful of factors that make it tedious to complete. While there's no surefire way to finish this one, it does help to know how it works.
Steam Winter Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — not only is it the holiday season, but the Steam Winter Sale starts soon. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed over the course of the year.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.
What is Amazon Music: everything you need to know
It’s a jungle of music streaming platforms out there, so it stands to reason that Amazon would have one among its massive kingdom of services. And while Amazon Music might not be top of mind among the Spotifys and Apple Musics of the world, you might be surprised by its 100-million-song library, high-resolution and spatial audio offerings, podcast library, Alexa voice control, and a pretty amiable user interface that makes finding music pretty easy.
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves
Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.
Amazon is having a sale on Ring products – save on doorbells and more
Amazon’s sale on Ring products is still going strong a week after it started, so if you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals and discounts on the brand’s security cameras, here’s your chance. There’s a lot of devices to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the best offers to help you decide what you need for your family’s safety. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as you can because it’s unclear how much time is left on these bargains.
Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22
The Apple Watch SE is a cheap way to test out whether you want an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch at all. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is back
If you missed out on the Meta Quest 2 deal that was super popular during Black Friday, you’ll be delighted to see that it’s back on sale at Best Buy. For $350, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, saving you $50 off the usual price and snagging you an extra game in the form of Resident Evil 4. A great way to feel more immersed in your gaming time, this is sure to be a big hit with the whole household. We don’t know how long this deal is sticking around for, so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out.
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is unbelievable
If you’ve been struggling to grab a new console, Walmart is here to give you a break. Not only is the Xbox Series S in stock and available, it’s actually on sale. Right now you can grab the new Xbox Series S for only $240 at Walmart, an incredible $59 off the usual price of $299. If you buy it now, it will even arrive before Christmas. Grab it before it sells out!
Don’t miss your chance to get the AirPods Pro delivered for the holidays
There’s no time like the holidays to enjoy your Spotify Wrapped or listen to your favorite playlists. Now you can do that without blowing your budget, as we’ve got one of the best AirPods deals around. Today you can get your mitts on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200 from Walmart, down from $239, saving $39 that you could put towards new tunes, subscriptions, or anything else you like! We don’t often see discounts on the AirPods Pro, so this is your opportunity to grab this deal before it sells out, with delivery in time for the holidays.
You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast
Impressively, AirPods deals have got even better today with Walmart offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for just $90. Normally priced at $119, you save $29 off the usual price. These are slightly older AirPods than the latest 3rd-generation ones, and they lack a wireless charging case, but other than that, you’re getting all the ease of AirPods for a far lower price than usual. Let’s take a look at what you need to know. Alternatively, hit the buy button now if you’ve been waiting for this offer.
Time is running out to get an Xbox Series S for the holidays
If you’re spending time with family over the holidays, you’re probably wondering how to keep the kids (and adults) entertained. We’ve got one of the best gaming deals right here on an Xbox Series S console for just $240, saving $50 off the regular $299 price — so you can keep the whole crowd busy with the latest Xbox games and backward-compatible titles. This deal’s already looking popular, and we can’t guarantee it will stick around until tomorrow, so if you want it in time for the holidays, make sure you add it to your basket and check out now!
How to increase friendship levels in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Who doesn’t want to be best friends with a superhero? We’ve had plenty of opportunities to fight as, and alongside, many of our favorite heroes in various games, but none besides Marvel’s Midnight Suns lets you just hang out and get to know them. While that may not sound like the most exciting thing to do in a game, raising your friendship levels with these heroes gives you a tangible benefit when fists start flying. Here’s how to become be_st buds with all your favorite heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 22 (#551)
Trying to solve Wordle #551 for December 22, 2022, and need a helping hand? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.
Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra discounted for the holidays
If you’ve been checking out tablet deals with your eye on all things Samsung, you’ll love the sale going on right now at Samsung direct. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, all at substantial discounts. To help you decide what to buy, read on while we take you through your options.
Elden Ring, Modern Warfare II discounted in big PlayStation holiday sale
PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is now live offering discounts up to 75% off on a wide variety of games, old and new. The sale includes some of 2022’s heavy hitters, from Elden Ring to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The sale is live right now and you...
Photographic Styles is the most underrated iPhone 14 camera feature you’re not using
For a lot of us, Apple’s iPhone is one of the best digital cameras that we own. Each year, Apple always improves the camera capabilities of the iPhone through both hardware and software. Even though this year we got the iPhone 14 Pro with a 48MP main camera, I want to put the spotlight on one of the more underrated software features that you may not be aware of.
Order now to get the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays
Apple’s top-of-the-line smartwatch could be yours for less right now if you shop at Amazon, with delivery in time for the holidays. Today you can grab it for $749, down from $799, saving $50 off the regular price. That’s a deal you can’t afford to miss if you’ve been pondering whether to treat yourself — or a loved one. But you’ll need to be quick, as there are no guarantees this deal will stick around until tomorrow, so add it to your basket and check out now to ensure you don’t miss out on one of the best Apple Watch deals around today!
