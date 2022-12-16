Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
RUMOR: Anthony Davis’ injury changes Lakers’ trade outlook, with 1 exception
The Los Angeles Lakers were starting to play better not too long ago until Anthony Davis suffered a brutal foot injury. Now, there’s concern he could miss the rest of the season, which has evidently changed the team’s outlook ahead of the trade deadline. Rob Pelinka and the front office were hoping to make some notable moves to strengthen the rotation, especially when it comes to more shooting. But with AD out now for the foreseeable future, the Lakers may stay relatively silent come February, with one exception.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
RUMOR: Suns recently turned down Wizards’ Jae Crowder trade offer
The Phoenix Suns have been looking to unload Jae Crowder all season long after the two sides had a contract dispute over the offseason. And while they have had consistent interest from teams throughout the start of the 2022-23 season, the Suns haven’t received an offer that has led them to finally move on from Crowder.
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on Celtics’ big issues during losing streak
After holding the league’s best record for much of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics have dropped three straight games at home and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. While the C’s were bound to cool off after their red-hot start, they’ve suffered some rough losses as of late. On this current losing streak, […] The post Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on Celtics’ big issues during losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
13-time WWE Champion provides update on his health moving forward
While the New Day are currently in the midst of a serious resurgence as the new and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, winning the belts at Deadl1ne off of Pretty Deadly and successfully defending them for the first time on television against the duo of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, the high-flying, fun-loving, Booty-Os hawking faction hasn’t quite been whole, as their biggest member, appropriately named Big E, has been on the shelf with a serious neck injury. Laid out on an episode of SmackDown by Brawling Brute Ridge Holland back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck with “fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae,” according to ESPN, and had to begin serious physical therapy with no guarantee he’d ever wrestle again.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: John Collins trade update brings ‘widened’ possibilities
John Collins has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year now, yet he still remains with the Atlanta Hawks. But with the team struggling and the forward putting up poor numbers, it appears the front office is more willing than ever to find Collins a new home.
NBA rumors: Could Hawks star Trae Young shockingly request trade?
The Atlanta Hawks have become relevant in NBA circles over the last couple of seasons, primarily because of Trae Young. The 24-year-old superstar point guard exploded onto the scene as a rookie. In the few years since, his usage and stats have continued to trend upward until this season. He even helped carry the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago, ultimately losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lakers star Anthony Davis’ foot injury gets ‘concerning’ update
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ injury could be worse than what fans initially feared. NBA insider Brian Windhorst hinted as much in his recent talk in The Hoop Collective podcast, emphasizing that Davis’ injury is more than just a simple sprain that needs time to heal. “It’s...
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
RUMOR: DeMar DeRozan trade request could be on horizon if Bulls don’t turn things around, per execs
The Chicago Bulls have won two in a row but overall, it’s been a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign. They currently sit at 13-18 and the star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are struggling to find chemistry on the court. That’s already led to speculation of the Bulls possibly blowing it up by the trade deadline, with LaVine reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with the franchise at the moment. Well, according to several NBA executives, they expect DeRozan could want out next summer if Chicago doesn’t figure it out.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on NFL comeback after cryptic tweet
Rob Gronkowski is staying busy. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be with an NFL comeback. After sending a cryptic tweet saying he was bored, causing speculation of a return, the four-time All-Pro announced he was joining the FanDuel team to provide content. When asked by Kay Adams...
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Gary Payton II going to make his Portland debut soon?
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has not played for the team since signing with them this past offseason due to abdominal surgery. Without him, the Blazers have treaded water lately after a hot start to the season, as they own a 17-15 record, good enough for the seventh-best in the Western Conference.
EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Batum still proving doubters in NBA, France wrong on retirement
LOS ANGELES, CA – When the name, ‘Nicolas Batum,’ pops up in NBA circles, there’s an influx of admiration and praise for him. The versatile forward out of France is known as one of the best 3-and-D wings in today’s NBA with a tremendous European basketball resume. While he may have found a home with the Clippers, he’s just two years removed from wholeheartedly believing his basketball career was over.
3 best trade destinations for Bulls star DeMar DeRozan
The NBA trade deadline is still rather far away, but that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from flying around like crazy. One team that finds themselves at the center of these trade rumors is the Chicago Bulls, and for good reason. Despite being led by the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls currently sport a 13-18 record that is good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Mike Brown hilariously roasts Keegan Murray for lack of swag after win vs LeBron James, Lakers
The Sacramento Kings are turning out to be one of the fun teams to follow this season. They have plenty of young talents and most of all, they’re winning. One of the youngsters making an impact on the team is rookie Keegan Murray, who played a vital role in Sacramento’s 134-120 home win over LeBron […] The post Mike Brown hilariously roasts Keegan Murray for lack of swag after win vs LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter
Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington’s Bradley Beal trade stance amid rough campaign
The last few weeks have been rough for the Washington Wizards. The team has gone 1-9 over its last ten games to fall to 12-20, the fourth-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have seemingly gone from a team that many thought would contend for a top-eight playoff spot to a bottom-feeder in a […] The post Washington’s Bradley Beal trade stance amid rough campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
