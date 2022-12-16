ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNBoH_0jlNYl2100
A group waves and sings to the crowd during the city of Boca Raton's boat parade in 2018. About 30 boats, interspersed with a fireworks show, will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. Jennifer Lett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade.

The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park.

Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and last about two hours. (”The boats go pretty slow,” said city spokeswoman AnneMarie Connolly.)

A boat that trails alongside the parade route will set off fireworks “off and on” sporadically during the parade.

Where to watch the parade

One of the best spots is the Red Reef Park, at 1400 N. Ocean Blvd., at the lots on the east and west side of North Ocean Boulevard. Parking for the boat parade at Red Reef Park opens at 4 p.m.

There is also public viewing, but with much more limited parking, at Wildflower Park, 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, and Silver Palm Park, 600 E. Palmetto Park Road.

Traffic information

Bridges will be in the up position and closed to pedestrian and cars for 45 minutes:

  • 6:50 p.m. at Spanish River Boulevard
  • 7:20 p.m. at Palmetto Park Road
  • 7:30 p.m. at Camino Real

Where to park

Because parking is limited at the parks, the city is hoping people park downtown and walk to Wildflower Park or Silver Palm Park instead, about a half-mile each way.

“Make it a night out and then go grab dinner,” Connolly said. “They get that full celebration and experience.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Year’s Eve restaurant specials and parties in Broward and Palm Beach counties

Party people will tell you: “New Year’s Eve is amateur night.” That’s because lots of nightlife novices, who are homebodies the rest of the year, feel obligated to paint the town coral (this is SoFlo, bro) on Saturday, Dec. 31. No problem. The more, the merrier. But along with sage advice about splurging for a shared ride, the classic clubber will also tell you to eat a good dinner before ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Brightline to Boca Raton, Matzoballing, Nutcracking, wine and cookies in Flagler Village

This is expected to be the first weekend of service for new Brightline stations in Boca Raton (across Dixie Highway from Mizner Park) and Aventura (near the mall), opening up a whole new way of life for people who live near the stations and for the rest of us who would visit those cities more often if it weren’t for the traffic hassle. Residents near Boca Raton and Aventura will be able to ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to be chilly, with high ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nearly 200 migrants land in 24 hours; Coast Guard ends search off Palm Beach County

The search has ended for nine people from Cuba who were missing at sea off Palm Beach County, and officials are still searching for others after another boat collapsed near the Middle Florida Keys this week. A good Samaritan rescued one survivor Sunday afternoon off of Lake Worth Beach who said he left with nine others from Cuba on Dec. 10 and their boat sank Sunday morning, U.S. Coast Guard ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County

The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free live jazz in Riviera Beach

Entry is free for live jazz in Riviera Beach. Jazz at The Beach events in 2022 include 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 29 at Ocean Walk dining and shopping plaza, 2401 N. Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach. Bring your own blankets or other seating. Or watch from a table at a restaurant or pub. Parking is free. Jessie Jones Quartet is featured.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Fort Lauderdale bar to bring Flagler Village vibe to Las Olas Boulevard

The operator of some of Flagler Village’s most popular nightspots is about to take his first plunge into the dynamic hospitality scene on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. David Cardaci plans to open a new sports-oriented cocktail bar called The Palm Room in February at 825 E. Las Olas Blvd. It will join a stable of venues operated by Cardaci’s Knallhart Management Group that includes ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Arctic trough to bring iguana-freezing temps to South Florida just in time for Christmas

Who wouldn’t want to wake up on Christmas morning to falling iguanas? South Floridians have that in store and more this holiday weekend, as an arctic trough creating blizzards across the central U.S moves south, bringing flurries of green reptiles, not snow, to the region. Weather The week leading up to Christmas is already off to a bumpy start, as a low pressure system moves eastward across ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida in line for funding for new courthouse, police body cams and lots more

The new federal courthouse planned for Fort Lauderdale is in line for an extra $55 million — one of many South Florida projects that could get a stream of federal funds to make them a reality. The additional money will help get the new courthouse off the ground, as it faces rising construction costs, said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, in a statement about how she secured ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis appoints Daniel Foganholi to return to Broward School Board; Rod Velez vows legal fight

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday appointed Coral Springs resident Daniel Foganholi to serve on a Broward County School Board seat representing voters from Hollywood and other nearby cities — the latest development in the long-running drama over who will fill the seat won by Rod Velez last month. Velez won the District 1 race on Nov. 8 , but faced a cloud over his eligibility due to not having his ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy