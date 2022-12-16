Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Small fire reported near Subway on College this morning
BEAUMONT — A dumpster fire was reported this morning shortly after 10:30. Beaumont Police chief confirms that the fire was extinguished without any threat of danger to the surrounding buildings.
fox4beaumont.com
High-speed chase on I-10 in Chambers County ends with crash and arrest
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A chase on I-10 in Chambers County comes to a crashing end when a trooper uses a pit maneuver. The hot pursuit began after Chambers County dispatch was flooded with calls about a dangerous driver. Investigators say the suspect, Derrick Brown, of Dallas, was in a...
fox4beaumont.com
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
kjas.com
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
12newsnow.com
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
Seven people were inside the Honda when the wreck took place. None of them were wearing seatbelts.
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Police needs help identifying suspect caught on camera stealing from business
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of stealing from a business. The suspect was seen on surveillance video taking property from a business without paying, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
fox4beaumont.com
BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme
According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
KFDM-TV
House fire in Jefferson County leaves woman with nothing right before Christmas
A woman is now without a home only a few day before Christmas. Firefighters got a call a little after 10 P.M. Sunday night that a home off Old Sour Lake Road was on fire. No one was home at the time. It's believed electrical issues are to blame. KFDM/Fox...
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
'I loved him': Vidor family says Christmas will be quieter after 14-year-old dies in early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — A heartbroken Vidor family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw Jr. spoke to his son, John Castilaw III, Saturday. The teenager was spending the weekend at his friend's house. "I messaged...
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont prepares for arctic blast
BEAUMONT — You still have time to prepare for the big freeze. While you winterize your homes, the city of Beaumont is not taking any chances either. Workers spent all day winterizing its facilities to avoid costly damage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
kjas.com
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local business per day. Watch...
fox4beaumont.com
The Art Museum of Southeast Texas to host exhibition of ceramicist James C. Watkins
BEAUMONT — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) will present James C. Watkins: Reflections Made of Memories on view January 7 through March 19, 2023. James C. Watkins is a ceramicist living in Lubbock, Texas. Born in 1951, Watkins' career in the arts spans over 40 years. He...
