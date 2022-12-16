Read full article on original website
Tesla Shares Slid Nearly 9% on Demand Concerns, Elon Musk's Twitter Distraction
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla slid about 9.5% in mid-day trading on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company's outlook. Longtime Tesla bulls have called on Tesla's board of directors to refocus Musk away from Twitter and back towards the electric vehicle manufacturer. Shares in electric vehicle...
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
European Markets Open Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 0.3% at the start of trade, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led...
Yield on 2-Year Treasury Dips as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond fell nearly 5 basis points to 4.221%, while the yield...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rite Aid, Nike, FedEx and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid jumped 8.4% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by accelerated sales growth at its retail operations. However, the drugstore operator lowered its full-year guidance due to various issues, including seasonal markdowns.
