Ramsay MacMullen, Emeritus Professor of History and Classics, dies at 94.

A passionate and insightful historian, beloved New Havener, and Emeritus Professor of History at the University, Ramsay MacMullen garnered worldwide recognition and a host of accolades for his expansive body of work. He taught packed lecture halls and traveled the world for conferences, publishing over 80 articles and nearly 20 books. He was a man who got to the bottom of things.
