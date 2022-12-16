A passionate and insightful historian, beloved New Havener, and Emeritus Professor of History at the University, Ramsay MacMullen garnered worldwide recognition and a host of accolades for his expansive body of work. He taught packed lecture halls and traveled the world for conferences, publishing over 80 articles and nearly 20 books. He was a man who got to the bottom of things.

