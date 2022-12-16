Read full article on original website
Students celebrate the holidays, donate gifts to others in need
The entire school gathered together again to celebrate the true holiday spirit.
Malls seeing last-minute holiday shopping rush
Once inside the mall, the twinkling lights, decorations and children’s train ride remind everyone it is the holidays.
LIST: Best restaurants for Christmas dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Honolulu.
Whiz Kids: Manoa boy on track to raise over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish Hawaii
It is an ambitious mission, but one that 12-year-old Nainoa Tindle can handle.
A father turns his home cooking into a restaurant named after his daughter
A family-run business serving up home cooking since the pandemic but that wasn't without its challenges.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
Fishing not allowed near Waikiki-Diamond Head in 2023
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In order to give fish a break, the area near Diamond Head will be closed to fishing starting Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. According to DLNR, the area affected includes, “nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark […]
KHON2
Passenger tells of experience on turbulent flight from PHX
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A passenger from the Phoenix flight in which several passengers were injured due to turbulence said that the flight had been smooth, until the announcement on final approach. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. “It was...
Hawaii football inks 26 players on National Signing Day
The University of Hawaii football team signed a variety of prospects on Wednesday.
Numerous shark sightings on Oahu’s west side
At Kahe Beach Park, multiple four to eight-foot sharks were seen also exhibiting non-aggressive behavior around 150 yards offshore by Ocean Safety Lifeguards.
Extreme weather leads to flight disruptions at HNL
Hawaiian Airlines posted to Twitter apologizing about the many flight delays, cancellations and stress this might be causing to current and upcoming passengers.
Hikers rescued at Koʻolau Trail, Chinaman’s Hat
With amazing weather all year round, O'ahu experiences its fair share of water and land rescues. Both visitors and residents alike have been in situations where a rescue is in order.
Fire engulfs wood shed on Kaukonahua Rd. in Waialua
Fires are an inevitable part of life. Many fires are avoidable while others are not.
Kamehameha Hwy. at Waiheʻe Rd. closed
The kona low system storm continues to make its presence known here on the islands.
Kaukonahua Rd. to close for stunt driving shoot
The film industry is finding a very successful experience here on O'ahu. With lots of new productions coming to island comes things like road closures.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Hawaii reports 1,189 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 1,189 COVID cases and ten deaths in the last week. There are 785 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 138 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, 12 on Lanai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 371,103. The state death […]
Consult with realtor to appeal city’s property assessment
Oahu homeowners have started receiving the city's assessment of property values. And for some, it comes with sticker shock. That assessment will determine how much you will have to pay in property taxes.
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
Vehicle crashes into Mānoa home
Road and vehicular accidents are accumulating as we approach the end of the year.
