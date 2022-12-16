Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Boxing Scene
Shalom: There Definitely is The Possibility To See Jonas Fight Shields in 2023
Ben Shalom, who promotes Liverpool's WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, would certainly be interested in matching her against Claressa Shields, who is currently the undisputed middleweight champion. Both Shields and Jonas have expressed interest in fighting each other. Shalom will meet with Jonas and her handlers in...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Boxing Scene
Spence Endorses Derrick James Training Anthony Joshua, Says They Would Make a 'Great Team'
Anthony Joshua and Derrick James would make a fit, according to a highly partisan observer. London’s Joshua has been making the rounds in the United States recently, going from gym to gym, in search of a new trainer. He was spotted working with Virgil Hunter, best known as the trainer of Hall of Famer Andre Ward, in the San Francisco area and Derrick James in Dallas. James, of course, is the trainer of the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and the undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.
Boxing Scene
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Permitted Voluntary Title Defense As WBC Resolves Mandatory Challenger Status
Regis Prograis left his WBC title win over Jose Zepeda pressed with having to honor back-to-back mandatory defenses. The two-time champ is no longer under such obligation and can now face the contender of his choosing for his next outing. A ruling rendered by the WBC confirmed that Prograis (28-1,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Boxing Scene
Luis Alberto Lopez: Warrington is Very Dirty, I'd Never Fight Him Again
Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Josh Warrington - because he considers him to be “a very dirty fighter”. Two weeks ago, Lopez traveled to Leeds to win a twelve round majority decision over Warrington to...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Expects Fury Fight To Happen "No Later Than March 4"
Alex Krassyuk, promoter for WBO. IBF, WBA, IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says and undisputed fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury should happen no later than the first quarter of 2023. The fight is likely to land in the Middle East. Usyk, a former cruiserweight undisputed world champion, is coming...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Honored With Statue In Mexico
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is still in the thick of his Hall of Fame-bound career, but that’s not stopping his country from honoring him with lifelong, legacy-defining adulation. (photo by Team Canelo) A statue of Alvarez was erected in Juanacatlán, Mexico and presented to the public during...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Rivas Suffers Eye Injury, Out Of ESPN Main Event 1/14 With Efe Ajagba
An interesting heavyweight fight scheduled for January 14 was scrapped Wednesday. Quebec-based promoter Yvon Michel announced on Twitter that the contender he represents, Oscar Rivas, suffered an eye injury while sparring recently. On the advice of his doctor, Rivas withdrew from his 10-round fight against Efe Ajagba, which was scheduled for January 14 in Verona, New York.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Everything Tank Can Do, I Can Do - And Even Better!
For Hector Luis Garcia (16-0), being a heavy underdog isn’t anything new. He is currently listed as a 12.5-1 underdog by MGM to Gervonta “Tank” Davis for their January 7th Showtime pay-per-view showdown that takes place in Washington, DC. While 12.5-1 is a sizable betting spread, it...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: Tears of Joy Will Be Flowing on January 28
Anthony Yarde isn’t the emotional type, but he fully expects to let his guard down if he gets his hands raised on January 28th. That’s when Yarde will take on WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion Artur Beterbiev of Russia at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Yarde, a native Londoner, will enjoy home court advantage, but he figures to be a sizable underdog against the undefeated Beterbiev, who has stopped every opponent he has ever faced inside the professional ring.
Boxing Scene
Arum: Fury vs. Joshua, Down The Road, Could Be a Massive Fight in The UK
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says a potential fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event in the future. Joshua is hoping to make a statement in his next fight, after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Broner-Redkach BLK Prime PPV Event Now Scheduled For February 25 In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will have an extra week to readjust to fame. The forthcoming BLK Prime debut for the former four-division titlist will now take place on February 25 in Atlanta, one week later than the previously targeted February 18 date. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Broner will face Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout atop a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event. A reason was not given for the date change, nor was the venue specified though State Farm Arena—the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks–is available.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy
Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Confident: I Think Jermell Charlo's Very Beatable!
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is motivated to replicate his father's tremendous win from 21 years ago. In 2001, Kostya Tszyu traveled over to Las Vegas and scored a sensational stoppage of Zab Judah to become the undisputed junior welterweight world champion. On January 28, at the Mandalay Bay in...
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue: The WBO Opens a Window
It wasn’t a surprise given the rules and standards of the World Boxing Organization but the news on Wednesday was welcome. As reported in the Japan Times and multiple other outlets, 29-year old undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KO) was “awarded the status of bantamweight super champion in the World Boxing Organization’s latest rankings, giving him priority for a title shot if he moves up to challenge American Stephen Fulton in the weight division above.”
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo: "Jaime Munguia Don’t Want No Smoke"
As of late, the career of Jermall Charlo has been incredibly frustrating. Since 2020, the argumentative WBC middleweight champion has fought just once annually. In 2022, due to a nagging back injury and personal issues, the 32-year-old was forced to withdraw from his optional title defense against fringe contender, Maciej Sulecki.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez Manager Lashes Out At Team Prograis, Tries to Clarify Reasons for Rejecting Title Shot
The fallout of an intriguing junior welterweight title bout has spawned boxing’s latest social media spat—and a window into the sport’s arcane, and often frustrating, business politics. Earlier this week, Jose Ramirez, the former unified 140-pound titilist from Avenal, California, told ESPN that he had turned down...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis Putting in Work For Hector Luis Garcia
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend his WBA Lightweight Title against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photos by Jose Piniero)
Comments / 0