Texas elections secure despite COVID-related ‘irregularities’ in 2020, audit finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was neither widespread voter fraud nor other serious issues in Texas’ 2020 elections, according to an audit of four of Texas’ largest counties released Monday evening by Secretary of State John Scott’s office.
Gov. Abbott holds news conference with PUC, ERCOT ahead of severe winter threats across Texas
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin ahead of the severe winter weather that is expected to impact the state of Texas this week. Abbott was joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility...
Watch: Panhandle cotton farmers, rural economies struggle under “exceptional” drought conditions
CROSBYTON — Cotton farmer Steven Walker stands on a patch of dry soil on his 2,500-acre farm, surveying the fields of bare dirt around him and reflecting on what he saw before the “exceptional” drought conditions of 2022. “Every field around here would have cotton on it,”...
Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”
GROVETON — Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls “the dead zone.”. There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
Gov. Abbott directs investigation into murders committed by 2 paroled inmates wearing ankle monitors, release says
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of two men who were reportedly wearing ankle monitors while they committed murders, a news release from the governor’s office said.
Texas hard freeze versus Storm Uri: 3 ways the weather ahead can’t compare to February 2021
HOUSTON – Local officials have repeated in recent days that the Texas freeze will not compare to the deadly and devastating Winter Storm Uri in in February 2021. But just what’s different? Let us count the ways to three. Precipitation. Storm Uri dumped record amounts of snow on...
Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week
Texas’ main power grid should have enough electricity later this week to keep customers warm amid bitter cold weather expected across large portions of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages power for most of the state, said electricity supply should keep up with an expected surge in demand.
Texans should prepare for “life-threatening” wind chills, but officials remain confident in power grid
Sign up for breaking news alerts from The Texas Tribune here and for text alerts by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919. State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online.
Ready for the winter? Share your look ahead of the Texas freeze and we could feature you!
HOUSTON – Do you have a winning look ahead of the Texas freeze?. Share your photo with us in the form below and we could feature you on-air and online.
Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake
FERNDALE, Calif. – Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like my roof...
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday. A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze. Temperatures are...
Is your home winter ready? Here are some tips to help protect your home from freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – With freezing temperatures headed our way this week, AAA Texas is reminding homeowners and renters how to prepare and maintain homes during inclement weather to avoid winter-related repairs. “The time to prepare your home for the upcoming cold weather is right now,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas...
Over 100 Crashes on Wyoming roads amid heavy snow. See footage of the dangerous road conditions.
A major winter storm and Arctic blast, which the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation” event, is impacting nearly every state. Yesterday evening, heavy snow bands caused near-zero visibility and dangerous driving conditions on highways near the Colorado-Wyoming border, the National Weather Service said.
