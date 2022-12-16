ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas elections secure despite COVID-related ‘irregularities’ in 2020, audit finds

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was neither widespread voter fraud nor other serious issues in Texas' 2020 elections, according to an audit of four of Texas' largest counties released Monday evening by Secretary of State John Scott's office.
Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”

Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls "the dead zone." There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week

Texas' main power grid should have enough electricity later this week to keep customers warm amid bitter cold weather expected across large portions of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages power for most of the state, said electricity supply should keep up with an expected surge in demand.
Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water.
