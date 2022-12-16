RCS students display art at Parthenon, join All-State band

Rutherford County students' artwork was selected for the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Award Exhibition, according to an announcement from Rutherford County Schools this week. Their work will be displayed at The Parthenon in Nashville from Dec. 5 - Jan. 6.

Rutherford County students selected include:

Mahala McLean — Oakland High School — 1st place in 10th grade Mixed Media (art teacher, Heather McHugh)

Abigail Gregory — Riverdale High School — 2nd place in 11th grade Drawing (art teacher, Emily Fehrenbacher)

Abigail Shinkle — Stewarts Creek High School — 3rd place in 9th grade Painting (art teacher, Kimberly Riser)

Hank Proctor — Blackman Middle School — 3rd place in 6th grade Drawing (art teacher, Deena Cruz)

Amiyah Jordan — Blackman Middle School — Honorable Mention in 7th grade Drawing (art teacher, Deena Cruz)

Wenxi Zeng — Blackman Middle School — 1st place in 7th grade Mixed Media (art teacher, Deena Cruz)

In addition, 152 students from Rutherford County Schools earned spots in the elite Mid-State and All-State ensembles. Instrumental music students from across Middle Tennessee auditioned in November and December, 2022 for Mid-State and All-State Band, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensembles. They will perform with the ensembles during the spring 2023 semester.