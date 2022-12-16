ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Red tide found at Clearwater Beach, but gone from Sarasota beaches

Red tide is continuing its march north along the Gulf coast, and is now being found at Clearwater Beach. State environmental officials said low amounts of the toxin have been discovered at Pier 60 and Hurricane Pass. Low concentrations are also at Redington Beach, and medium to high amounts were found at Treasure Island, Tierra Verde and Fort DeSoto.
CLEARWATER, FL
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
TAMPA, FL
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway

Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa gets its very first “Chipotlane” on Dale Mabry

Meet me in the Chipotlane. That’s right, Tampa has its very first Chipotle Drive-thru restaurant at 8301 N Dale Mabry Hwy. It’s not a traditional drive-thru, of course. There’s no intercom or ordering window. The designated pickup lanes are for folks ordering on the Chipotle app/website. Just place your order online and roll up at the estimated pickup time.
TAMPA, FL
Tarpon Springs hires Tampa law firm to investigate dealings with developer

The Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners has selected the Tampa-based Carlton Fields law firm to investigate the city’s five-year history with a developer proposing apartments along the Anclote River. The city advertised the job in October after Mayor Costa Vatikiotis found emails showing that city staff began discussing the...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE

