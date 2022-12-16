Read full article on original website
Red tide found at Clearwater Beach, but gone from Sarasota beaches
Red tide is continuing its march north along the Gulf coast, and is now being found at Clearwater Beach. State environmental officials said low amounts of the toxin have been discovered at Pier 60 and Hurricane Pass. Low concentrations are also at Redington Beach, and medium to high amounts were found at Treasure Island, Tierra Verde and Fort DeSoto.
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes tune to holiday schedule
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Starting Thursday afternoon, the Selmon Expressway Reversible Express Lanes (REL) will begin operating its holiday schedule, according to the Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA). Starting at 1 p.m., Dec. 22, the Selmon REL will be open eastbound from the downtown area toward Brandon and...
FREEZE WATCH: Tampa Bay gets first winter weather alerts ahead of cold air blast
The Tampa Bay area got its first winter weather alert of the season Thursday morning with cold air forecast to move into the region over the holiday weekend.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
New roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and US-41 to open in Sarasota this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes to the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota are coming soon. After lots of construction frustration, the new roundabout is finally slated to open before Christmas Day. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new roundabout will slow traffic down. City...
Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history
As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won't even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Tampa gets its very first “Chipotlane” on Dale Mabry
Meet me in the Chipotlane. That’s right, Tampa has its very first Chipotle Drive-thru restaurant at 8301 N Dale Mabry Hwy. It’s not a traditional drive-thru, of course. There’s no intercom or ordering window. The designated pickup lanes are for folks ordering on the Chipotle app/website. Just place your order online and roll up at the estimated pickup time.
Tarpon Springs hires Tampa law firm to investigate dealings with developer
The Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners has selected the Tampa-based Carlton Fields law firm to investigate the city’s five-year history with a developer proposing apartments along the Anclote River. The city advertised the job in October after Mayor Costa Vatikiotis found emails showing that city staff began discussing the...
$8 million lighting project still on the blink for Expressway Authority
The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority hoped to light the elevated, reversible lanes of the roadway with decorative lighting.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Glass falling from Tampa highrise closes Ashley Drive
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) sent out a warning about falling glass in Downtown Tampa on Tuesday, according to their Twitter.
Tampa could see ‘coldest air of the season’ before Christmas
Ready your sweaters, the Tampa Bay area could see its coldest air of the season in time for the Christmas holiday.
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Harlem, Hopper and Dreams. New museum exhibits are now on view across Tampa Bay
With the holiday season in full swing, you may have company in town. If you're looking to entertain guests, museums across the greater Tampa Bay region are offering a variety of special exhibitions. In Sarasota, get a glimpse of New York City culture and social history withHarlem Qulit at the...
Plastic Packaging Company to Add 500 Jobs in Florida with Relocation
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City manufacturer of plastic...
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
