Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022, Were You There?
Close to 100 different Classic Rock artists made their way to the Capital Region to perform for us in 2022. Neighborhood bars, theaters, arenas and amphitheaters were filled with voices singing songs that took us back to our youth. Over the last week we took your calls, saw your responses...
Add Some Holiday Baseball Fun With A Quick Trip To Cooperstown
Finding "holiday week" activities that the entire family will enjoy can be a drag sometimes. Outdoor fun is often curtailed by tough-to-plan-for weather conditions, while other options are either too far away or too expensive. Capital Region baseball fans have a gem in their own backyard and the week between Christmas and New Year's is the perfect time to take advantage.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Friday Will Make Or Break Albany’s Dreams Of A White Christmas
It’s the weather/holiday gold standard: a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know. Bing loved them, they’re in every Christmas movie, and what perfect holiday dreams are made of. With an uptick of December snow around Albany, you’d think the Capital Region would surely be in for a Crosby-worthy Christmas this year.
Help the Elderly: Saratoga County Drivers, Will You Volunteer?
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) was designed to assist adults over the age of 55 in finding opportunities throughout Saratoga County (Emma Quinn, CBS 6 Albany). For example, some elderly patients don't have families that can drive them to all of their doctor's appointments, and relying on public transportation alone can be difficult to coordinate. Fortunately, under the RSVP, the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth has implemented a program to mitigate the problem, but they need your help.
New York Forest Rangers Rescue Hikers from Saratoga and Ballston Lake
If you are planning to do some hiking in New York State this winter the best advice I can offer is, BE PREPARED! So many experienced and inexperienced hikers underestimate the trails, conditions, peaks and valleys and end up stranded, needing help. Those are the lucky ones as some never make it back to their vehicles.
Crossgates Mall Announces Expanded Hours For 2023 Due To Demand
In an age where more and more shopping happens online, Crossgates Mall continues to be an in-person retail giant in the Capital Region. In an age where shopping malls are facing an uphill battle to bring consumers through their doors, the template for success at Crossgates Mall should be followed again and again. The region's biggest shopping center continues to evolve to meet changing consumer tastes and remains a busy destination for not just Capital Region shoppers, but for those looking for dining and entertainment.
Saratoga Springs Is Forcing Bars To Push State For 2am Close
A controversial new measure is the latest in Saratoga Springs City Council’s increasingly wild swings at stomping out late-night violence in Spa City. On Tuesday, the City Council voted 3-2 to force businesses to push the NY State Liquor Authority for a new 2am bar closing time, whether the business supports it or not.
Take A Tour Of Holiday Lighted Nights At Washington Co. Fairgrounds
Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Look no further than the Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich. Is there anything better than thousands upon thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, great holiday tunes, and sweet treats to get you in the spirit of the season? I don't think so!. That is...
Is Shen Growing? Clifton Park School Eyes $20M Building on 11 Acres!
The largest school in the area and one of the biggest in New York State may be growing!. “This donation is a game changer,” says Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “It provides the space to meet so many needs, solving many current issues and providing capacity for years to come.” -Shenendehowa Central School District.
Oh Look! Venezuelan Restaurant Opens New Location in Troy
When Oh Corn! Arepas and More closed its Halfmoon location suddenly in October 2021 after five years, customers weren't sure where the Venezuelan restaurant would reopen. Then in June 2022, they finally announced they would be opening a bigger restaurant in Troy. The address is 429 River Street. Brown's Brewing Company is right down the street. The building used to house The River Street Cafe. It had been there for thirty-two years but closed in 2018.
Rent This Capital Region Airbnb With Huge Indoor Heated Pool
How does that Billy Joel song go? "Some folks like to get away, take a holiday from the neighborhood. Hop a flight to Miami Beach or to Hollywood. I'm taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line. I'm in a New York State of mind". Sometimes the best getaway is right here at home, New York State.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Speaks Out – But What did we Learn?
Jaclyn Humphrey, the mother of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey spoke to News Channel 13 this week, and if you're one of the many people in the Capital Region invested in this case, you should watch the video. The video (posted below) may or may not clear up some of...
Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets
Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
How to Keep Your Sidewalk Clear & Accessible for Disabled People
Something many of us can agree on is how difficult it is to climb over an unshoveled sidewalk in the winter time. However, something most of us don’t have to worry about is how to get through it in a wheelchair, or with mobility issues, or with a walking cane, or with a guide dog, etc. The point being, even though it’s something we might not consciously think about, we should always try to keep our sidewalks clear and accessible for everyone, especially individuals with disabilities who might have extra difficulty making the trek through the snow.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0