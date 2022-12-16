ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Add Some Holiday Baseball Fun With A Quick Trip To Cooperstown

Finding "holiday week" activities that the entire family will enjoy can be a drag sometimes. Outdoor fun is often curtailed by tough-to-plan-for weather conditions, while other options are either too far away or too expensive. Capital Region baseball fans have a gem in their own backyard and the week between Christmas and New Year's is the perfect time to take advantage.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Friday Will Make Or Break Albany’s Dreams Of A White Christmas

It’s the weather/holiday gold standard: a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know. Bing loved them, they’re in every Christmas movie, and what perfect holiday dreams are made of. With an uptick of December snow around Albany, you’d think the Capital Region would surely be in for a Crosby-worthy Christmas this year.
ALBANY, NY
Help the Elderly: Saratoga County Drivers, Will You Volunteer?

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) was designed to assist adults over the age of 55 in finding opportunities throughout Saratoga County (Emma Quinn, CBS 6 Albany). For example, some elderly patients don't have families that can drive them to all of their doctor's appointments, and relying on public transportation alone can be difficult to coordinate. Fortunately, under the RSVP, the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth has implemented a program to mitigate the problem, but they need your help.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Crossgates Mall Announces Expanded Hours For 2023 Due To Demand

In an age where more and more shopping happens online, Crossgates Mall continues to be an in-person retail giant in the Capital Region. In an age where shopping malls are facing an uphill battle to bring consumers through their doors, the template for success at Crossgates Mall should be followed again and again. The region's biggest shopping center continues to evolve to meet changing consumer tastes and remains a busy destination for not just Capital Region shoppers, but for those looking for dining and entertainment.
GUILDERLAND, NY
Oh Look! Venezuelan Restaurant Opens New Location in Troy

When Oh Corn! Arepas and More closed its Halfmoon location suddenly in October 2021 after five years, customers weren't sure where the Venezuelan restaurant would reopen. Then in June 2022, they finally announced they would be opening a bigger restaurant in Troy. The address is 429 River Street. Brown's Brewing Company is right down the street. The building used to house The River Street Cafe. It had been there for thirty-two years but closed in 2018.
TROY, NY
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?

In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Traffic Stop Helps Get Massive Amount of Fentanyl off the Streets

Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Office performed a traffic stop and were surprised at what they found. Thursday night, David M. Nelson of Albany was taken into custody after deputies found he was driving with a suspended license. Not only that, but after searching his car they found a decent amount of crack-cocaine in addition to a whopping 6,500 bags of fentanyl laced heroin (CBS 6 Albany).
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
How to Keep Your Sidewalk Clear & Accessible for Disabled People

Something many of us can agree on is how difficult it is to climb over an unshoveled sidewalk in the winter time. However, something most of us don’t have to worry about is how to get through it in a wheelchair, or with mobility issues, or with a walking cane, or with a guide dog, etc. The point being, even though it’s something we might not consciously think about, we should always try to keep our sidewalks clear and accessible for everyone, especially individuals with disabilities who might have extra difficulty making the trek through the snow.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
