Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont making EMS its own department

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is adding a new department-- an Emergency Medical Services department. EMS was under the fire department previously, but will now be run specifically by the city. The new department will create close to eighty more jobs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Beaumont prepares for arctic blast

BEAUMONT — You still have time to prepare for the big freeze. While you winterize your homes, the city of Beaumont is not taking any chances either. Workers spent all day winterizing its facilities to avoid costly damage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Multiple warming shelter locations offered in Beaumont as arctic blast arrives

BEAUMONT — According to the Office of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service is reporting an Arctic Outbreak affecting our area. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Friday through Sunday, 12/23-12/25. All citizens are urged to take the necessary precautions to protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

What's happening in Greater Orange Area

ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Protecting your pets as cold temps hit SETX

BEAUMONT — As we await the drop in temps we like to remind people about the "Four P's." All week you've heard about three of those -- people, pipes, and plants. Now we talk about how to keep pets safe in the cold weather. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers. Located in Beaumont, Texas, with a store in Nederland as well, Mathews Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds, unique bridal and fine diamond jewelry, according to their website. The KFDM Countdown to Christmas contest...
BEAUMONT, TX

