KFDM-TV
Small fire reported near Subway on College this morning
BEAUMONT — A dumpster fire was reported this morning shortly after 10:30. Beaumont Police chief confirms that the fire was extinguished without any threat of danger to the surrounding buildings.
KFDM-TV
High-speed chase on I-10 in Chambers County ends with crash and arrest
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A chase on I-10 in Chambers County comes to a crashing end when a trooper uses a pit maneuver. The hot pursuit began after Chambers County dispatch was flooded with calls about a dangerous driver. Investigators say the suspect, Derrick Brown, of Dallas, was in a...
KFDM-TV
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Beaumont PD arrest aggravated robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police arrested Eric Garrett at his home in Beaumont. Garrett is responsible for two aggravated robberies at Fuel Depot and one aggravated robbery at Shop N Save. Garrett is being held at Jefferson County Jail. Judge Collins set bail at 600k. The Beaumont Police Department is...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont making EMS its own department
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is adding a new department-- an Emergency Medical Services department. EMS was under the fire department previously, but will now be run specifically by the city. The new department will create close to eighty more jobs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont prepares for arctic blast
BEAUMONT — You still have time to prepare for the big freeze. While you winterize your homes, the city of Beaumont is not taking any chances either. Workers spent all day winterizing its facilities to avoid costly damage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
Multiple warming shelter locations offered in Beaumont as arctic blast arrives
BEAUMONT — According to the Office of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service is reporting an Arctic Outbreak affecting our area. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Friday through Sunday, 12/23-12/25. All citizens are urged to take the necessary precautions to protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
KFDM-TV
What's happening in Greater Orange Area
ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
KFDM-TV
Protecting your pets as cold temps hit SETX
BEAUMONT — As we await the drop in temps we like to remind people about the "Four P's." All week you've heard about three of those -- people, pipes, and plants. Now we talk about how to keep pets safe in the cold weather. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
KFDM-TV
Dec. 21, 2022 Pay it Forward: Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community
Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community in Orange, to students and to co-workers. She's our Pay it Forward recipient because of the good deeds she doesn't hesitate to do. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford keeps the Countdown to Christmas going at Mathews Jewelers. Located in Beaumont, Texas, with a store in Nederland as well, Mathews Jewelers specializes in loose diamonds, unique bridal and fine diamond jewelry, according to their website. The KFDM Countdown to Christmas contest...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Home Furniture Plus Bedding in Beaumont. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local business per day. Watch...
