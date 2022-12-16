ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.

ORANGE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO