FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Frigid temperatures set in across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — It's a cold one alright! Temperatures this morning are sitting in the single digits in the Treasure Valley and over in the mountains, many are below zero. Today's high in Boise is expected to reach 19 degrees. The wind chill is dropping the feels-like temperature near...
Post Register
Challis native to celebrate 100th birthday
Challis native Lillian Black MacFee will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22 and folks who wish may send greeting cards to her at 4890 Cloverdale Road #320, Boise, ID 83713. Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black was born Dec. 22, 1922, in a small cabin on the river just south...
Post Register
Councilwoman Woodings discusses BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our coverage of the challenges facing Boise City Hall and the police department continues. Cbs2's Marcos Guadarrama sat down with Councilwoman Holli Woodings to get her perspective on what's happening. The Councilwoman talks about voting to remove the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) director earlier...
Post Register
Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE — When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
Post Register
BOI tips for quicker pick-ups and drop offs
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Boise airport has some tips to speed up passenger pick-ups and drop offs. If you are dropping a passenger off in the early mornings, then drop them off at the lower level (Arrivals). If you are Picking up a passenger that doesn't have checked...
Post Register
Meridian man sentenced to prison for Boise shooting incident
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Prosecutor's Office released a statement that Daniel Bondar, 32, was sentenced to prison on Monday for shooting and injuring his ex-girlfriend. In March 2021, Bondar showed up at his ex-girlfriend's residence in Boise and demanded she entered his vehicle. While Mr. Bondar...
Post Register
62-year-old Las Vegas man arrested in Eagle for bank fraud spree
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Eagle Police arrested a 62-year-old Las Vegas man in connection with a five-state bank fraud spree. On the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, Eagle Police detectives, with the assistance of Garden City Police, developed evidence and interviewed Anubor J. Bagbi before arresting him. Bagbi is...
Post Register
Four notes about Boise State's haul on Early Signing Day
On Wednesday’s Early Signing Day, 22 prospects became Broncos, signing their letter of intent to play at Boise State. As it stands, 247Sports ranks BSU’s class No. 2 in the Mountain West behind just Colorado State, which signed five more players.
Post Register
Boise State Men's basketball closes nonconference at Santa Clara
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise State men's basketball heads west to take on Santa Clara, Thursday Dec. 22 at 3pm MT. This will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two Bronco teams. Last season Boise State hosted Santa Clara and won 72-60 for their first victory in the series.
