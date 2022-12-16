Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational
Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
theadvocate.com
LSU will play without three starting defensive linemen in the Citrus Bowl
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue, coach Brian Kelly announced during his radio show Wednesday night. Gaye finished the season with 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks. He forced two fumbles and deflected two passes.
Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU
Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
theadvocate.com
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
theadvocate.com
Former five-star Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU
Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.
theadvocate.com
Sizing up the LSU recruiting class after day one of the early period
The Tigers signed 25 high school players Wednesday. That was the total number they were expected to land, with one defection and one addition: four-star cornerback Daylen Austin flipped to Oregon, while LSU got four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton to flip from Vanderbilt. LSU will announce its transfer signees Friday.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Catholic's Shelton Sampson checks boxes as face of LSU's recruiting class
If Brian Kelly wanted a frontman for this new era of football recruiting, his first full recruiting cycle as LSU’s coach, he probably couldn’t have picked a better signee than Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson. Talk about a recruit who checks all the proverbial boxes. Superb talent?...
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon
LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program. With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo...
theadvocate.com
LSU football enters the early signing period in the mix for these 4 standout prospects
While LSU already has a top-5 recruiting class, it could move up through the ranks with the addition of a few more national names, including two five-star and two four-star recruits. The addition of any of the remaining names in the mix could dictate how LSU treats the transfer portal...
theadvocate.com
Previous coaching relationships help LSU football expand 2023 signing class nationally
Head coaches get a lot of the credit for recruiting, but it wasn’t LSU coach Brian Kelly or even the coordinators that drew Las Vegas-based cornerback Jeremiah Hughes to LSU. It was defensive graduate assistant Nicco Fertitta. Fertitta, a former safety at Notre Dame under Kelly, had coached Hughes...
theadvocate.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
theadvocate.com
LSU December 2022 and online graduates
LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
theadvocate.com
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
theadvocate.com
One dead in shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus as Baton Rouge killings rise
One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive near LSU’s campus Wednesday morning, officials say — the third killing in as many days in Baton Rouge as the city sees an uptick in homicides in December. Emergency services responded just before 8 a.m....
Comments / 0