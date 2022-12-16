Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO