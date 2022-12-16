ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

theadvocate.com

Scotlandville boys, girls get wins at Red Stick Invitational

Scotlandville picked up a pair of wins in the Redstick Invitational basketball tournament on Wednesday night, one each from its boys and girls squads. The Scotlandville boys defeated Lafayette Christian 46-33, and the Scotlandville girls followed with a 47-41 win over Ponchatoula. In the boys game, Czavian Teasett scored 21...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Electric WR Kyle Parker Signs with LSU

Texas native Kyle Parker has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another electrifying wideout to this receiving corps. Parker, an under the radar prospect, is fresh off of a monster senior campaign. Shattering record after record, the 4-star wide receiver woke up everybody who was sleeping on him in a matter of weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former five-star Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU

Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sizing up the LSU recruiting class after day one of the early period

The Tigers signed 25 high school players Wednesday. That was the total number they were expected to land, with one defection and one addition: four-star cornerback Daylen Austin flipped to Oregon, while LSU got four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton to flip from Vanderbilt. LSU will announce its transfer signees Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU December 2022 and online graduates

LSU awarded 1,805 degrees to graduates at the university’s 309th commencement exercises Dec. 16. Graduates receive a digital version of their newly redesigned diploma — inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899, on graduation day, along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA

