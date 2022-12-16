Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars fall to top-ranked Alexander
The Newnan Cougars closed out the 2022 school calendar with back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, they have the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked Alexander Cougars in a region game. They followed that with a non-region contest against the McIntosh Chiefs. Against Alexander, Newnan got 12...
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians battle top programs
In less than 24 hours, the East Coweta Indians battled one of the top teams from Georgia and then one from Alabama. While the Indians grew up a little in each and will be better for the games, they dropped both. They fell to the Langston Hughes Panthers (7-3) on...
Newnan Times-Herald
Lions get victories in Bronco Classic
After back-to-back losses against Sandy Creek, including last Saturday in the Coweta County vs. Fayette County Basketball Challenge, the Trinity Christian Lions put together back-to-back wins to close out their 2022 calendar year schedule. On Friday, they defeated the Cedar Grove Saints (8-2) 66-63 and then came back and defeated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the Southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open near site of overturned tractor-trailer on I-75 south in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned tractor trailer cause several lanes on Interstate 75 south to close on Thursday morning in Cobb County. At 8:15 a.m., three of the six lanes were closed sound of Terrell Mill Road, north of Windy Hill Road. By 9:50 a.m., lanes had re-opened. FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming
There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
Clayton County police locate missing baby boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
Newnan Times-Herald
Wreaths Across America doubles its honor outreach
Over 200 volunteers showed up last Saturday to help honor fallen soldiers buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. The annual event, organized by the local Gen. Daniel Newnan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, oversaw the placement of over 650 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Oak Hill Cemetery. With...
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music
Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.
11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
Newnan Times-Herald
Battling grief as a child
In August 2013, Natalie Bacho created Abby’s Angels in honor of her 9-year-old daughter, Abby Bacho. Abby died on Christmas Day in 2012 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Abby’s Angels supplied school supplies to children who didn’t have them. It educated people about organ donation — Abby...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
