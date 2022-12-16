ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Cougars fall to top-ranked Alexander

The Newnan Cougars closed out the 2022 school calendar with back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, they have the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked Alexander Cougars in a region game. They followed that with a non-region contest against the McIntosh Chiefs. Against Alexander, Newnan got 12...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Indians battle top programs

In less than 24 hours, the East Coweta Indians battled one of the top teams from Georgia and then one from Alabama. While the Indians grew up a little in each and will be better for the games, they dropped both. They fell to the Langston Hughes Panthers (7-3) on...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lions get victories in Bronco Classic

After back-to-back losses against Sandy Creek, including last Saturday in the Coweta County vs. Fayette County Basketball Challenge, the Trinity Christian Lions put together back-to-back wins to close out their 2022 calendar year schedule. On Friday, they defeated the Cedar Grove Saints (8-2) 66-63 and then came back and defeated...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming

There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton County police locate missing baby boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police confirmed a baby who went missing Tuesday was found. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Wreaths Across America doubles its honor outreach

Over 200 volunteers showed up last Saturday to help honor fallen soldiers buried at Oak Hill Cemetery. The annual event, organized by the local Gen. Daniel Newnan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, oversaw the placement of over 650 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Oak Hill Cemetery. With...
NEWNAN, GA
Outsider.com

Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music

Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Battling grief as a child

In August 2013, Natalie Bacho created Abby’s Angels in honor of her 9-year-old daughter, Abby Bacho. Abby died on Christmas Day in 2012 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Abby’s Angels supplied school supplies to children who didn’t have them. It educated people about organ donation — Abby...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

