KPLC TV
The Grinch flies through Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Usually the Grinch is stealing joy, not spreading cheer, but today, Shaun Hayden flew through the air to bring Christmas cheer sky high. “Every year I always dressed as Santa, you know, but last year I did the Grinch, and everybody went crazy,” said Shaun Hayden.
999ktdy.com
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
KPLC TV
Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center. The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith. The lively crowd got to hear a range of music...
KPLC TV
LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
ktalnews.com
Before the freeze: Check on the elderly
Here in Northwest Louisiana people are bracing for brutal cold temperatures starting tomorrow night. Here in Northwest Louisiana people are bracing for brutal cold temperatures starting tomorrow night. Murder of man who was missing in Arkansas remains …. Murder of man who was missing in Arkansas remains a mystery. Marshall...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Wilton Augustine
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was in the waning days of World War 2 that Wilton Augustine turned 17. He’d watched war movies in the theatre and knew he didn’t want to join the Army. “I didn’t want to go walk in that mud. I watched these...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 21, 2022. Kennedy Janae Lemoins, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. Casey Troy Callais, 39, Hayes: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jordan Craig Lemonier, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana
Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KPLC TV
Homeless SWLA residents prepare for arctic blast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For most of us, the incoming cold weather is an inconvenience, but for some folks it’s a life or death situation. Homelessness is a way of life for some, like brother Napoleon Caesar, who was pushing his cart to the grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
KPLC TV
La. Commissioner of Agriculture talks concerns about sugarcane, livestock and crawfish ahead of arctic blast
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain has some concerns ahead of the artic freeze this weekend. “Just make sure you know for us farmers, we’ve got the right amount of anti-freeze, and we handle that properly and we protect our livestock and our pets,” said Dr. Mike Strain.
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
KPLC TV
CPSO hosting free hunter’s education course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free hunter’s education course for anyone ages 10 and up. The course begins on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KPLC TV
Tinnitus after COVID
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
KPLC TV
I-210W reopens at Prien Lake Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Foggy conditions throughout the area may add a few extra minutes to your morning commute this morning. A few traffic early morning traffic incidents today are a reminder to take your time and drive safely when your visibility is reduced. Live: I-10 Bridge. I-210 Traffic...
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
Louisiana gift-givers wanting to stuff stockings with cash might consider these scratch-off games. Here is a breakdown of which games still have the biggest prizes.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
