WDTV
W.Va. DNR Police add K-9 unit to force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in 125 years, West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources now has a K-9 unit on its police force. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, joined DNR Police Col. Bobby Cales at a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston. The colonel said the K-9 officers could serve a critical role in protecting families across the state.
WDTV
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. Experts predict heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing...
WDTV
Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze. “Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with...
