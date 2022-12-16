Considering that "Saturday Night Live" has been on the air since 1975, it is only natural for longtime fans to lose track of its many performers over nearly half a century. Contrary to the accepted outcomes of a successful stint on the long-running sketch comedy, not all alums go on to achieve movie or even television stardom afterward. But there are many comic masterminds from the program who choose their next projects carefully, such as Gilda Radner, Ben Stiller, David Spade, and Kevin Nealon. Jumping into every movie script or TV pilot that comes his way was not something that Nealon ever practiced, which explains many of his post-"Saturday Night Live" choices. After nearly a decade (1986-1995) on the weekly show, the comedian chose to appear only in parts that he himself enjoyed, in addition to branching into numerous projects in the visual arts and charitable organizations.

20 HOURS AGO