Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Make Anyone A Western Fan
"Yellowstone" has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular shows on television. One merely has to look at the sheer volume of spinoffs being churned out to see that's the case. Both "1883" and "1923" on Paramount+ have commanded sizable audiences, as well. It's enough to make one wonder how "Yellowstone" managed to achieve such a feat, especially given how averse people seem to be to westerns as a genre.
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
Stranger Things Fans Think That Metallica May Be Foreshadowing The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Character
Every season of "Stranger Things" introduces new characters to its main cast, and oftentimes to great affect, given how the likes of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) managed to endear themselves to fans following their introductions in Seasons 2 and 3 respectively. Meanwhile, Season 4 sees the advent of Joseph Quinn as the "Dungeons & Dragons" obsessed hesher Eddie Munson, who quickly rose in fans' estimation thanks to the softness he hides behind his hostile exterior in typical metalhead fashion.
Now That Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Out, What Do Those Future Titles Mean?
After fifteen years of waiting, James Cameron has finally brought audiences back to the land of Pandora. Shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues Cameron's most ambitious and visually groundbreaking cinematic project, setting the stage for a bevy of sequels that could see as many as five future installments. Yes, that means Cameron has plans for "Avatar" 6 and 7.
The Horror Series You Forgot One Chicago's Kara Killmer Starred In
It's no secret that Sylvie Brett is one of the most enjoyable characters on the NBC drama "Chicago Fire" thanks to her entertaining storylines. Brett has been through a lot in terms of relationships, friendships, and familial issues, but has always come on top despite it all. She, along with other female characters on the show help represent strong women on television, which is something we greatly need.
Seinfeld Writer Carol Leifer Lost A Special Souvenir From The Show In A Move
On occasion, in both TV series and film, inanimate objects or props could become as memorable as the performers themselves. Of course, most famously, there are Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," the volleyball, Wilson from "Castaway," or Walter White's infamous fedora hat from "Breaking Bad." Some of these props are not only iconic entertainment symbols for viewers but also for the actors and writers. Some stories of stolen props from the set are well-known, and the act now seems standard practice. The question is, what happens to all these stolen props after they are swiped?
An Avatar 2 Superfan Thinks They've Figured Out How Pandora Works
The beautifully strange world of Pandora is on full display in James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," and one superfan believes they've finally figured out how the alien moon's day-night cycle works, along with other things related to its extraordinary environment and specific place in the universe. First introduced...
Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Explains The Process Of Recording Both Titular Characters' Lines
One of the most impressive aspects of the beloved adult animated series "Rick and Morty" is the fact that many of the lines you hear on the show are performed by the same voice actor — series co-creator Justin Roiland. Indeed, Roiland actually voices both of the titular characters from the series (Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith), having used the voices for those characters in a variety of other projects before "Rick and Morty" ever existed.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director Joel Crawford Gets Candid About Another Possible Sequel
2022 has been a fantastic year for animation. From Netflix's "The Sea Beast" to its most recent offering of Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," there has been plenty for viewers of all ages to enjoy. And the year is closing out in style thanks to the theatrical release of one of the most highly anticipated sequels to come out this year — "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
South Park Creator Trey Parker Has Made A Career Out Of Roasting His Ex-Fiancée
"South Park" co-creator Trey Parker has made an entire career out of ridiculing anyone and everyone. The entire basis of the popular animated show is to spoof pop culture, real life, and everything in between. Ed Sheeran claims a "South Park" episode ruined his life, but George Clooney's friendship with the creators isn't strained by their jokes at his expense, proving that everyone is affected differently by the show's satirization. Another target of Parker's barbs, dating back years, has been his ex-fiancée, Liane.
April Bowlby Breaks Down The Nuances Between Her Comedy Work And Doom Patrol Role - Exclusive
Not all action stars can do comedy, and not all comedy stars can do action, but some actors can do it all. "Doom Patrol" actress April Bowlby is quite familiar with cross-genre acting, where she can throw out a comedic zinger or a stretchy punch with the same amount of ease. Before she became Rita Orr, Bowlby played Stacy Barrett on "Drop Dead Diva" and Kandi on "Two and a Half Men."
The Flash Will Get A Promo Spot During Super Bowl LVII
The cinematic DC landscape has changed quite a bit ever since Henry Cavill and "Man of Steel" ushered in the last decade of movies inspired by the legendary comic book brand. However, amid the many regime changes and strategy alterations that have taken place at DC and Warner Bros., one specific plan has been in motion almost longer than any other: to bring Barry Allen, aka The Flash, to the big screen in a solo film. That vision is inching closer and closer to reality, with Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" set to hit theaters next year.
Why James Cameron Believes There Will Always Be A Place For Movie Theaters
Of all the businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters and studios were hit rather uniquely. Due to the dangers and restrictions of in-person gatherings, studios were more or less forced to evolve how they deliver entertainment. Behemoths like Disney and Warner Bros. quickly adapted by simply making their...
Before SNL Star Kevin Nealon Was Famous, He Was A Mall Santa
Considering that "Saturday Night Live" has been on the air since 1975, it is only natural for longtime fans to lose track of its many performers over nearly half a century. Contrary to the accepted outcomes of a successful stint on the long-running sketch comedy, not all alums go on to achieve movie or even television stardom afterward. But there are many comic masterminds from the program who choose their next projects carefully, such as Gilda Radner, Ben Stiller, David Spade, and Kevin Nealon. Jumping into every movie script or TV pilot that comes his way was not something that Nealon ever practiced, which explains many of his post-"Saturday Night Live" choices. After nearly a decade (1986-1995) on the weekly show, the comedian chose to appear only in parts that he himself enjoyed, in addition to branching into numerous projects in the visual arts and charitable organizations.
Fans Have A Pick For The Saddest Death In Forrest Gump
Whether you love it or feel that it unrightfully stole the best picture Oscar from "Pulp Fiction," there's no denying the place that "Forrest Gump" holds in pop culture. Released in 1994 and based on the 1986 Winston Groom novel, the Robert Zemeckis-directed film follows the life of the simple-minded but good-natured Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) as he experiences some of the most defining moments of the 20th century, all while yearning for the love of his life, Jenny (Robin Wright).
The Whale's Filming Location Put The Cast Through Less Than Ideal Conditions
When most people think about Hollywood actors, they usually think about glamorous and lavish lifestyles because their work affords them untold amounts of money for work that's not very labor-intensive. At least, that's the fantasy that most people conjure up in their heads of what an actor's job consists of.
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
