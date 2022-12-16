Read full article on original website
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Didn't Hide The Script's Secrets From The Cast
Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" – the highly anticipated standalone sequel to 2019's acclaimed whodunnit "Knives Out" — has just about reached its release date, as it will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, December 23. The follow-up sees Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising his role from the first film) traveling to Greece after receiving an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who is hosting a lavish murder mystery party for his group of friends. Before long an actual murder occurs, and Benoit Blanc must solve the case before the killer potentially strikes again. Alongside Craig and Norton, the ensemble cast consists of Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.
April Bowlby Breaks Down The Nuances Between Her Comedy Work And Doom Patrol Role - Exclusive
Not all action stars can do comedy, and not all comedy stars can do action, but some actors can do it all. "Doom Patrol" actress April Bowlby is quite familiar with cross-genre acting, where she can throw out a comedic zinger or a stretchy punch with the same amount of ease. Before she became Rita Orr, Bowlby played Stacy Barrett on "Drop Dead Diva" and Kandi on "Two and a Half Men."
Movie Trailers That Lie To Fans Can Now Potentially Get Into Serious Legal Trouble
There's perhaps nothing that enrages moviegoers more, outside of overpriced concessions, then a movie trailer that deceives them in one way or another. But for those who find this issue especially grating, there may just be a solution at hand that will have studios think twice before sending out their promotional materials.
Charlie Hunnam Is Aware His Clothing Choices On Sons Of Anarchy Were Controversial
Wardrobe is a major aspect of any film or television show, with the costumes helping to bring characters to life. FX's hit drama "Sons of Anarchy" is certainly no exception. From the leather jackets of Gemma Teller Morrow (Katey Sagal) to SAMCRO's patch-covered vests, much work went into giving everyone the perfect biker look.
Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory
Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."
Now That Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Out, What Do Those Future Titles Mean?
After fifteen years of waiting, James Cameron has finally brought audiences back to the land of Pandora. Shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues Cameron's most ambitious and visually groundbreaking cinematic project, setting the stage for a bevy of sequels that could see as many as five future installments. Yes, that means Cameron has plans for "Avatar" 6 and 7.
The Whale's Filming Location Put The Cast Through Less Than Ideal Conditions
When most people think about Hollywood actors, they usually think about glamorous and lavish lifestyles because their work affords them untold amounts of money for work that's not very labor-intensive. At least, that's the fantasy that most people conjure up in their heads of what an actor's job consists of.
Avatar Writers Ran Into The Unusual Challenge Of Having Too Much Material When Creating Avatar 3
The first "Avatar" film is the very definition of a modern-day epic. Running two hours and 42 minutes, "Avatar" follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic marine sent to one of the most hostile places known to humanity — the alien planet Pandora. This vibrant and colorful world is home to fantastic creatures and an indigenous population known as the Na'vi. The Na'vi are generally peaceful and live in symbiosis with their planet, often showing reverence to nature and honoring animals whenever their hunters make a kill. This is in stark contrast to the humans in "Avatar," who seek to plunder the planet for precious and valuable resources.
Charlie Cox Doesn't Think He's The Right Choice For James Bond
Think about what it must feel like to have your name come up in the conversation about who's going to play the next James Bond. Even if there was just the slightest chance that you may become immortalized among names such as Sean Connery, Pierce Bronson, and Daniel Craig, you'd probably pay attention to every Hollywood rumor floating around. For Charlie Cox, he learned of this rumor about himself during an interview with NME.
Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Faced Backlash From Victor Hugo's Descendants
The Disney Renaissance of the 1990s saw the release of some of the studio's most acclaimed animated works to date that have arguably shaped how we see the company today more than the films of Walt Disney's era. But while most of these films featured rebellious princesses or talking animals singing their hearts out to Alan Menken songs, one entry in the studio's catalogue from this prolific period went in a drastically different direction that still remains a stand out all these years later.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
The Two Words Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Uses To Describe James Cameron - Exclusive
As the writer and director of two of the three biggest global box office blockbusters of all time with "Avatar" and "Titanic," there's no question that James Cameron possesses some special qualities that set him apart from most other filmmakers. Luckily for costume designer Deborah L. Scott, she's worked with Cameron consistently for more than 25 years, and as such, has gained rare insight into what makes the filmmaker tick.
Director Scott Cooper Sees Parallels Between Jeff Bridges And Christian Bale
When Jeff Bridges was first offered the role of Otis "Bad" Blake in Scott Cooper's "Crazy Heart," he passed. It was a dream of his to make a music movie, but the film didn't have the music lined up yet. Bridges knew that if "the music wasn't any good, the movie wouldn't be good," he told Off Camera's Sam Jones. Fortunately, his friend, legendary musician and music producer T Bone Burnett was interested in writing music for the film, which was the push Bridges needed to get on board.
HBO's Full Circle - What We Know So Far
HBO recently shared a first look at some of their upcoming returning and debuting original series, all set to arrive on the network in 2023 (via Twitter). Represented among these short snippets of shows were Season 4 of the critically acclaimed drama "Succession," Season 2 of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t," and Season 4 of "Barry" (Bill Hader's dramedy about an assassin turned amateur actor).
Fans Have A Pick For The Saddest Death In Forrest Gump
Whether you love it or feel that it unrightfully stole the best picture Oscar from "Pulp Fiction," there's no denying the place that "Forrest Gump" holds in pop culture. Released in 1994 and based on the 1986 Winston Groom novel, the Robert Zemeckis-directed film follows the life of the simple-minded but good-natured Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) as he experiences some of the most defining moments of the 20th century, all while yearning for the love of his life, Jenny (Robin Wright).
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
Kurtwood Smith Doesn't Take His That '70s Show Character Home With Him
Who would want Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show" as their father? Well, the answer is, more people than you actually think. Red Forman is a name constantly brought up when talking about iconic TV fathers. Time Magazine even ranked him as one of the 10 most memorable fathers in television history. In a Reddit r/television subreddit thread, u/CrashRiot shared why Red Forman is one of the great television dads. "For all his tough exterior, he generally supports his son Eric and always wants the best for him. He gives Eric the old Vista Cruiser even though he just went to part time and could've sold it for some extra cash. He prepares an emergency roadside kit when Eric goes to the mountains. ... When someone chastises Eric in the later seasons, Red responds by saying that his son is a fine young man. He essentially adopts Eric's friend Hyde even though he legitimately cannot afford it. He's a loving husband who dotes on his wife and cares for his children more than he would ever admit. What a great character."
Charlie Cox Doesn't Take The Excitement For His Daredevil Return Lightly
Netflix canceled its original "Daredevil" TV series in 2018 after three seasons, bringing Daredevil's MCU story to a temporary end. Over the course of those three seasons as well as on sister series "The Defenders," "Stardust" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Charlie Cox portrays the titular Daredevil. Of course, after the show's cancellation and the advent of Disney+ as the definitive platform for Marvel TV shows, Cox's future in the MCU became unclear, as the somewhat self-contained Netflix Marvel canon went largely unacknowledged by Disney's mainline Marvel properties.
Sarah Chalke Was Scared And Thrilled To Film Firefly Lane Scenes With No Makeup
Those who need to see some good, old-fashioned female friendships should look no further than Netflix's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel "Firefly Lane." The story follows the lasting friendship of two women, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). The pair become friends as teenagers, and the friendship lasts well into their 30s and 40s. While a cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 is still causing trouble in the first part of Season 2, fans are hopeful the lifelong friends will reconcile.
South Park's Saddest Moment Broke The Hearts Of Wendy Fans
"South Park" is known for being a laugh a minute. From Cartman's profanity to Kenny's intelligibility, there's a lot to find humor in. However, like any good comedy, "South Park" knows when to pump the brakes and get serious for a moment. Stan killing a mountain lion, inadvertently orphaning its...
