How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Congress races against the clock to pass budget, avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Congress put the finishing touches on a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the U.S. government through September. Government funding runs out on Dec. 23 and the expectation was that it would pass both chambers in time to avoid a shutdown. However, in Congress, nothing...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Taliban bans women from attending university

Less than two years after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban reportedly banned women from attending public or private universities in the country. It's the latest blow to women's rights in the Muslim country. According to NPR, the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, wrote a letter to private...
Your wastewater can be used as renewable energy

As frigid temperatures sweep across parts of the U.S., indoor heating systems will be working extra hard. Heating buildings is a big part of energy consumption in U.S. cities, but a technology that's relatively new to the United States is helping make that energy consumption more sustainable. Many of us...
