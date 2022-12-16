ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Cardinals Out; Five More Questionable vs. Denver

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals could have a depleted secondary when they take on the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Sunday's upcoming meeting with the Denver Broncos:

OUT- Byron Murphy, Zach Allen

QUESTIONABLE- Marquise Brown, Rashaad Coward, Antonio Hamilton, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson

Neither Murphy or Allen practiced at all this week. Murphy has been out since Week 10 due to a back injury while Allen had surgery on his hand and could potentially miss the rest of the season. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't able to give a timetable on his return while defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was hopeful Allen could return at some point.

The illness of Brown is notable, as he was limited today after missing Thursday. Kingsbury described his availability as hopeful and said the receiver "pushed through" practice today.

The good news? All five of the questionable players practiced in some capacity this week, although some project better than others.

With Hamilton missing the last two days with a back injury/illness, the Cardinals hope Marco Wilson (who participated each day this week) will be able to pair with rookie Christian Matthew in the secondary.

Arizona is also hopeful they'll potentially get Will Hernandez back soon, as he was designated to return from injured reserve this week.

Cardinals-Broncos Friday Injury Report

As for the Broncos, Kendall Hinton, Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson are out.

Wilson "could have played" according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but Denver opted to rest him another week.

Denver also has five players questionable: Dakota Allen, Andrew Beck, D.J. Jones, Dre'Mont Jones and Dalton Risner.

Inactives will officially be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.

