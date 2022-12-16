If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for last-minute holiday nail inspo, we’ve got you. Well, Hailey Bieber does. She posted a shot of her new holiday nails to Instagram with the caption, “Prepare to be sick of me!” Girl knows these are going to be everywhere. Bieber dubbed the set “candy cane glazed nails,” a take on her viral “glazed donut nails.” While the red tips on these feel holiday-ready, we have a feeling folks will be trying the manicure all year round,...

25 MINUTES AGO