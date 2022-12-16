Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
How To Watch NBA Games on Christmas Day 2022
Stream all of the NBA action on Dec. 25 — no cable required.
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Chicago State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Chicago State 3-11; Minnesota 5-6 The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play host again and welcome the Chicago State Cougars to Williams Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Thursday. The Golden Gophers will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng Has Flashed Tremendous Upside This Season
Checking in on Oklahoma City Thunder's prized rookie, Ousmane Dieng, and how his freshman campaign is coming along.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
NBA blow-it-up rankings: How badly do all 30 teams need to tear down their rosters and start over?
Blow. It. Up. They are NBA Twitter's three favorite words, but they tend to be far less realistic than critics want to accept. Fans think in terms of the championship binary. They want teams to either be directly competing for one or rebuilding toward that end. Owners treat winning as a spectrum. Championships are nice. Turning a profit is a necessity. Get most owners a couple of home playoff games while avoiding the luxury tax and they're going to be pretty happy.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant says he 'hated' how Warriors' 2022 NBA title became about him
Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, and his time with the Golden State Warriors is often at the center of the discussion. When the Warriors won the NBA title without him last summer, Durant says he resented the fact that people were talking about him again.
CBS Sports
How to watch Jets vs. Jaguars: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. New York will play host again and welcome the Jaguars to MetLife Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday. The Jets have a defense that allows only 18.79 points per game, so Jacksonville's offense will have their work cut out for them.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Rams and Broncos unveil fake new uniforms for Christmas as part of hilarious prank on players
With the Rams set to host the Broncos on Christmas Day, the two teams thought it would be funny to play a prank on their players, so that's exactly what they did this week. The prank was simple: Both teams created a special new Christmas-themed uniform and then the two teams proceeded to tell their players that they would be wearing these holiday uniforms for Sunday's game. With the game being televised by CBS (and a special broadcast on Nickelodeon), the Rams and Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to make the prank happen.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
LOOK: San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan attempts one-handed free throws just like Dennis Rodman did
In theory, free throws should be an easy thing to do, but some NBA players have seen their fair share of struggles with them. San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Jeremy Sochan is trying to solve the problem with an interesting one-handed technique. Sochan -- the ninth overall pick in the...
CBS Sports
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: 'I'm fine in the West'
For being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies surely do not lack confidence. Led by 23-year-old Ja Morant, the upstart Grizzlies have gone from a promising young team two years ago to a bona fide title contender, entering Wednesday night tied with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.
CBS Sports
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys beat Eagles in NFC East showdown, Giants upset Vikings, Jets top Jaguars
Happy Holidays to everyone, except for my brother, who knocked me out of our fantasy football playoffs in what was easily the most painful football-related loss that anyone suffered over the weekend, well, except for the Patriots, who shot themselves in the foot with a bazooka. Also, the Colts were...
