10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Acquired by White Sox
Santos (groin) was acquired by the White Sox from the Giants on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Santos was designated for assignment earlier this week and has now found a new home. The 23-year-old spent most of 2022 in the minors and had his season end prematurely due to a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Joins Pittsburgh
Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Zastryzny split the 2022 campaign between the Mets and Angels, and he had six big-league appearances between the two clubs. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings: Weather a big factor for Chris Olave, Amari Cooper, others
Before we get to my Week 16 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on three of the biggest questions facing the position this week:. Jalen Hurts' injury, well, hurts the Eagles offense. There's no question about it. The Eagles have built so much of what they do around his dual-threat abilities, and they'll lose an explosive element without that. But Gardner Minshew is a pretty solid passer in his own right, and I don't think we're going to see too much of a decline for the Eagles star wide receivers. I won't go so far as to say it's good for them, because I don't think losing your starting quarterback is ever a good thing. However, the Eagles will likely be a bit more pass-heavy with Minshew, and he's good enough to get the ball to his very good receivers. I moved Brown and Smith down a couple of spots when the news broke, but Brown is still a top-10 WR, and Smith is still in my top 20. I'm still starting both, in other words, even against a tough Cowboys defense.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera admits Commanders QB switch is something he has to 'think about at some point,' but not for Week 16
The Washington Commanders' playoff chances took a big hit in Week 15, as they fell to the rival New York Giants, 20-12. The Giants never trailed in this matchup, as they jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead, and pulled off a goal line stand with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 16 rankings for QB, RB, WR, TE, plus a Flex top-125
Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt. Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Won't practice Thursday
Murray (foot) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Murray was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the running back will be held out of Thursday's session entirely due to "some soreness" in his foot, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. While the mid-week downgrade in activity is a less-than-ideal development for Murray, he would be able to erase some of the concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Rams if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday. However, if Murray ends up sitting out or is available on in a limited capacity this weekend, Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds (ankle) would be in line to see added work out of the Denver backfield.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in
With just three weeks left to play in the regular season, there are still 27 teams in playoff contention, which I'm only pointing out, because that's the tied for the most ever this late in the season. Even the 4-9-1 Colts could still make the playoffs if everything goes their...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees eyeing Bryan Reynolds trade to pair with Aaron Judge; Reds DFA Mike Moustakas
The time between the Winter Meetings and Christmas was, once upon a time, a slow period for Major League Baseball news. We've had quite the week, though, with the Yankees announcing the Aaron Judge signing and naming him captain as the appetizer for the Carlos Correa fiasco -- and coup, from the Mets' perspective.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Scott Boras says he gave Giants 'reasonable time' before pivoting to Mets
The New York Mets sent shockwaves through baseball in the early morning hours Wednesday when they stole Carlos Correa away from the San Francisco Giants with a 12-year, $315 million contract. Hours earlier, the star shortstop had plans to head to the Bay Area on a 13-year, $350 million contract. Now, he will move to third base in deference to Francisco Lindor.
CBS Sports
2023 college football coaching carousel grades: Matt Rhule nabs 'A+' as Scott Satterfield starts with 'C'
Smaller and tidier. That's a good way to describe the 2023 coaching carousel. Last year, there were 30 coaching changes, 23% of the FBS. This year was less shocking and more business as usual, but still, 24 new hires are in place entering the 2023 season, making up 18% of the FBS. (More than 40% of the available jobs have changed hands in the last two years alone.)
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Trust Jerry Jeudy, Christian Kirk in semifinals
It's heavy Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tyler Lockett, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, DeVante Parker, Chase Claypool, Julio Jones.and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. The weather might, too. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Washington Commanders special teamer Jeremy Reaves breaks down after learning he made the Pro Bowl
On Wednesday evening, four Washington Commanders players learned from head coach Ron Rivera that they had been named to the Pro Bowl this season. For wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way, it was a great accomplishment and reward for their hard work and excellent play -- but it paled in comparison to what was felt by safety and special teams standout Jeremy Reaves.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
CBS Sports
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
CBS Sports
A Lakers' double-whammy? With Anthony Davis out, a tumble by LA could ultimately put Wembanyama in New Orleans
Did we jinx the Los Angeles Lakers? It's entirely possible. Two weeks ago, we argued that their recent improvement would likely prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from stealing Victor Wembanyama. And then on Friday, Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for at least a month. A more plausible explanation is that Davis played the entire second half and all of overtime in the that instant classic against the Celtics in the Lakers' previous game, or that he was simply the victim of bad luck, but given the reverse jinx this weekly feature placed on Killian Hayes, we can't rule out some sort of magical intervention.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Designated for assignment
Nevin was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday. The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for James McCann. Nevin has managed just a .604 OPS across 202 plate appearances at the major-league level. The 25-year-old stands a good chance to pass through waivers.
