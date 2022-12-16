Anyone can just track your car, apparently | Reno Memo

Read all you want for 23 cents a week! Subscribe now .

We're shocked -- well, not terribly shocked -- that modern politics now includes placing hidden electronic tracking devices on politicians' vehicles just to monitor their whereabouts in their private time. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve discovered one on her vehicle during the 2022 general election, and now she's suing the private investigation firm that allegedly placed the device.

But ... is it explicitly illegal to do that under Nevada law? Apparently not, according to this state-by-state breakdown of electronic monitoring laws , courtesy of the National Council of State Legislatures. But what Nevada does have is an anti-doxxing law passed in 2021 which prevents anyone from obtaining and disseminating personal identifying and sensitive information about a person -- which could include reporting on where a public servant goes in their free time.

Did the private investigation firm pass on information about Schieve's location, and to whom? Does passing on the information meet the legal definition of "disseminating"? Would electronically tracking someone qualify as "stalking" under Nevada law if the tracked person doesn't know about it? Mark Robison shares the details on what we know now .

Anyway, that's your "fun" fact for the day: Anyone can track anyone electronically in Nevada -- and as long as the tracker doesn't tell anyone else, there's no specific law against it.

(If you're looking to hold someone responsible, you can always try suing the multibillion-dollar tech behemoth that manufactures the tracking device , and see how that goes. Good luck!)

Can't go Homewood again

Well, now we want to go.

West Tahoe's Homewood Mountain Resort is going private, with developers planning to turn the relatively small ski resort into the Tahoe area's first members-only locale. Developers say they've been losing money on the resort for quite a while -- but now they're going to build exclusive condominiums, townhomes and shops for plutocrats who want to avoid the merely ultra-rich riff-raff when they're hitting the slopes. Longtime locals aren't thrilled at the pending changes. Amy Alonzo has more .

South Reno: trendy!

Wearing jewelry in the bathtub is all the rage in South Reno right now, and retailers are set to rake in a fortune. Summit Reno has welcomed bath, body and cosmetics shop Lush Cosmetics as well as jewelry chain Pandora to the outdoor mall family, as well as recent arrivals Columbia Sportswear and Lululemon. Jason Hidalgo has the story . And just up the road, Tamarack Casino has plans to add a Residence Inn; Nevada Newsmakers' Ray Hagar has more .

Point of no return

But whenever one bath supply store opens, a karaoke joint closes. Midtown's The Point Nightclub will shut down this Saturday night, a move that its owners say is due to rising prices and licensing fees, expensive insurance and plain old burnout. The last song? We bet it'll be "My Way." Evan Haddad has more on the venue's final night .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Reese Cassard and Gary M. Almeter's "How to tell whether someone is liberal or conservative."

