weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Osage, St. Charles, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Osage; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph on Friday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional minor accumulations through Saturday.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CST FRIDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 above zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 1 PM CST Friday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very cold wind chills may result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken, especially in prolonged exposure.
