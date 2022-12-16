Read full article on original website
WOLF
One person shot in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was shot at a residence on Poplar Street in Wilkes Barre. Police have not been able to comment at this time if the suspect was in their custody, but say the victim was transported from the scene for medical attention. Their condition...
WOLF
New market opens in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — La Isla Fresh Market hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for their grand opening. The market can be found at 500 Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre. The store was able to get a new location due to funding from Wilkes Barre’s Spark Program. That program was...
WOLF
Suspect wanted for vehicle thefts, break-ins throughout Wilkes-Barre Twp.
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking to identify a person they say has been involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts throughout the area. On December 18th, police say the suspect stole a vehicle on Ketchum Street in Wilkes-Barre Township. They then allegedly went...
WOLF
PennDOT Repairs Part of 309 from Mountain Top to Wilkes-Barre Due to Ice Concerns
HANOVER TWNP. LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One major roadway in Luzerne County becomes hazardous in bad weather. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spoke to residents and got to check out the work PennDOT completed, ahead of this week’s storm. To get from Mountain Top to Wilkes-Barre, many travel busy...
WOLF
Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
WOLF
Nearly $20K raised in 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger'
PA (WOLF) — This past November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined forces with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for the 2nd annual ‘Hops & Vines for Hunger’ campaign to raise funds and awareness to address the need for hunger relief and nutrition education.
WOLF
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
WOLF
LIVE Thursday Midday Winter Storm Update
Chief Meteorologist Mike Susko has the latest on the winter storm impacting central & northeast PA this afternoon and over the next few days. Want to join the conversation or ask a question? Head to our FOX56 Facebook page here and submit a comment!
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of NEPA until 1 PM
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON. EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix. Additional. snow accumulations of 1 to...
WOLF
Rhode Island couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple in Rhode Island transformed their home into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor," for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything...
WOLF
'Tragic accident': Washington state woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KOMO) — An investigation into the disappearance of a missing 60-year-old Washington state woman in Maui, Hawaii, concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
