Wilkes-barre, PA

WOLF

One person shot in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was shot at a residence on Poplar Street in Wilkes Barre. Police have not been able to comment at this time if the suspect was in their custody, but say the victim was transported from the scene for medical attention. Their condition...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

New market opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — La Isla Fresh Market hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for their grand opening. The market can be found at 500 Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre. The store was able to get a new location due to funding from Wilkes Barre’s Spark Program. That program was...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Nearly $20K raised in 2nd annual 'Hops & Vines for Hunger'

PA (WOLF) — This past November, 47 breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania joined forces with Feeding Pennsylvania, Breweries in PA, and PA Eats for the 2nd annual ‘Hops & Vines for Hunger’ campaign to raise funds and awareness to address the need for hunger relief and nutrition education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

LIVE Thursday Midday Winter Storm Update

Chief Meteorologist Mike Susko has the latest on the winter storm impacting central & northeast PA this afternoon and over the next few days. Want to join the conversation or ask a question? Head to our FOX56 Facebook page here and submit a comment!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of NEPA until 1 PM

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton,. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON. EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix. Additional. snow accumulations of 1 to...
WYOMING STATE
WOLF

Rhode Island couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A couple in Rhode Island transformed their home into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor," for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

