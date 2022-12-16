ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
local21news.com

Estranged husband charged in decades old Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the 1984 murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose in Pequea Township. The Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, Maryann's estranged husband, of the 100...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge

Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death

A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death. Adams said Bagenstose...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Female body found at Harrisburg Sunken Garden

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A female body has been recovered in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, the body was recovered at the Harrisburg Sunken Garden on N. Front Street on Thursday. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden. Police remain at...
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy