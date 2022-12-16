Read full article on original website
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
local21news.com
Estranged husband charged in decades old Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges in connection to the 1984 murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose in Pequea Township. The Pennsylvania State Police say they have charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, Maryann's estranged husband, of the 100...
Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police
A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Lancaster County woman convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 killing
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was convicted on Dec. 20 in the murder of her estranged husband. Danielle Bewley, 30, from the 100 block of Locust Lane was convicted of first-degree murder after a five-day bench trial. On Valentine's Day in 2021, Mitchell Bewley was lured by...
WGAL
Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death
A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death. Adams said Bagenstose...
local21news.com
Law enforcement agencies in Central PA participate in 'Decide to Ride' initiative
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Various law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties, are again participating in the "Decide to Ride" initiative co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER. The purpose of the initiative is to help deter drunk driving and maximize safety on our roadways...
abc27.com
Female body found at Harrisburg Sunken Garden
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A female body has been recovered in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, the body was recovered at the Harrisburg Sunken Garden on N. Front Street on Thursday. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden. Police remain at...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Pass After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Efforts To Pushed The Payments
Pennsylvania’s Governor is about to end his two terms and eight years of tenure which includes the COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus during his term. $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvania Resident. Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to push Pennsylvania to be able to have $2,000 stimulus...
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf announces $5.5M in grants to strengthen workforce development in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $5.5 million in Industry Partnership Grant funding to support workforce development projects designed to meet local and regional workforce needs across Pennsylvania. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training,...
Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane
Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).
local21news.com
A matter of life or death: providing shelter for the homeless during frigid temperatures
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With temperatures sinking well below freezing this holiday weekend, the cold can be deadly for those without a home to hunker down in. Homeless advocates are stressing those living on the streets to seek shelter to escape these harsh conditions. While many of the...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
local21news.com
Loaded handgun seized from Florida resident at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — TSA officers stopped a Florida resident who had a 9mm handgun stuffed in his carry-on bag. According to TSA, the person was stopped at a security checkpoint on Thursday, Dec.15. Officials say that this is the 10th gun that has been found at the airport's...
