miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua man killed Sunday in Huber Heights crash
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police have identified a construction worker who was struck by a vehicle on state Route 4 in Huber Heights on Sunday as Gareth Haselton, 61, of Piqua. The crash occurred at approximately 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the area of northbound state...
miamivalleytoday.com
Extra patrols out through the holidays
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests. The deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes. The primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, said a press release from the sheriff’s office.
miamivalleytoday.com
Charges filed against Tipp City officer
TIPP CITY — Officer Todd Daley, 33, with the Tipp City Police Department has been charged with misdemeanors of assault and sexual imposition. The charges came as a result of an investigation of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and allege Daley of off-duty misconduct that occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Township, according to a report obtained from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
miamivalleytoday.com
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — 19 officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8. During the four-day training, officers heard from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental illness, substance use disorders and other special populations. Officers learned techniques for safely engaging with special populations and about resources available in the community with the goal of getting people the help they need and preventing unnecessary incarceration or other legal matters.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police reports
-9:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. -7:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to the 600 block of Ohio Avenue regarding a report of a disturbance/fight. -2:12 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK child placement contracts
TROY – Five contracts for child placement through the Department of Job and Family Services with Miami County were authorized on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Miami County Commission meeting. The contracts involved five agencies throughout the area with each contract costing $500,000 except one which was $300,000. The...
miamivalleytoday.com
Donate in Miami County this holiday season
TROY — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at various locations in Miami County. The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive is on Monday, Dec. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher. The Scott Family McDonald’s is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua, and the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive is also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 West Main St., Troy. The West Milton Lions Club community blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St., West Milton.
miamivalleytoday.com
New treatments save life of Troy resident
TROY — Dave Ziegler, 65, of Troy, has been in remission from stage four non-small cell lung cancer since January of 2021 thanks to undergoing a new immunotherapy treatment with Dr. David Carbone at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Ziegler was diagnosed in May of 2017 at...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council approves 2023 budget
TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have approved the city’s budget for 2023, but some council members are asking for more time to review the 2024 budget before approval next year. “That would give us three readings,” Council Member Jeff Schilling said. “I’m not saying we...
miamivalleytoday.com
Woodcarved Old World Santas
Jim Foster, longtime Barber and Hairdresser from Piqua, has as much fun woodcarving Old World Santas every year as he does cutting hair. Every year he carves these Old World Santas for all of his family, young and old, and friends. He has been carving these pieces and a lot of other woodcarvings for 22 years at his barber shop, The Matador, 211 E. Ash St., Piqua.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethany Center opens up Wilma’s Place, a men’s shelter
PIQUA – With the winter storm fast approaching, homeless individuals may be seeking places to shelter away from the storm. The Bethany Center, located at 339 South St. in Piqua, recently opened up the Wilma’s Place at Bethany Center, a men’s shelter, on Friday, Dec. 16. Any male individual is invited to stay safe and warm while the storm passes through the Miami Valley. Individuals are allowed to stay as long as necessary. According to Shawn Rickert with the Bethany Center, the shelter will be open until April 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
Green with envy?
Brittany Kindell, lower left, looks on as RT Industries employee Allie Henry gets “slimed” during a Christmas gathering at the RT complex in Troy on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Kindell had been the first slime recipient of the day.
miamivalleytoday.com
Register, donate to win tickets to “Les Misérables”
DAYTON — Blood donors who help boost the blood supply during the crucial weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will get a chance to see Broadway come to Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate blood at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center, Dec. 19-31 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Broadway in Dayton performance of “Les Misérables” on Jan. 27 at Dayton’s Schuster Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC gives back to Dayton Foodbank
DAYTON — Community Blood Center encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Dayton Foodbank. CBC pledged a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Dayton Foodbank representing 900 donors.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington wrestlers split tri-match on Senior Night
COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team hosted Sidney and Springfield in a tri meet where they celebrated seniors Lane Jay, Tyler Basye, Aaron Jackson and Brian Morrison, and their parents. Covington split their duals, defeating Springfield, 48-32, and dropping their dual to Sidney, 43-36. Going 2-0 on the night...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local artist diplays at Troy-Hayner
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Viriditas: Paintings by Bley Hack. The exhibit of paintings by local artist, Bley Hack will be on display Jan. 6 through Feb. 13. An artist reception is also scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State Community College hoop teams host MUM Thursday
The Edison State Community College basketball teams will host Miami University Middletown Thursday. The women’s game tips at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game. The Edison State men trailed 39-29 at the break, before closing the deficit in the second half. The Chargers are 7-6 overall and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington’s Children’s Coloring Contest winners announced
COVINGTON — Spirits were high and seats were full at Covington’s Village Council meeting on Monday night as Mayor Ed McCord recognized the winners of the Children’s Coloring Contest. Fifteen children from grades K-4 were recognized for their artwork. Each winner received a proclamation to take home,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Bertke retires from HIWT Board of Directors
TROY —The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (HIWT) has announced Lois Bertke’s retirement from the institute’s Board of Directors. Bertke was elected to the board in 2018 after serving on the school’s Program Advisory Committee. She retired from the HIWT Board of Directors on Oct. 28.
