Our Skin Is Glowing from Using the SolaWave Wand—and It's on Major Sale for the Holidays

Available in Africa, Europe and the Middle East

SolaWave

Value: 18/20

18/20 Functionality: 18/20

18/20 Ease of Use: 20/20

20/20 Aesthetics: 20/20

20/20 Results: 18/20

18/20 TOTAL: 94/100

The SolaWave boasts some hefty anti-aging claims—from smoothing textured skin to blurring fine lines and wrinkles . And, as a bonus, the wand and everything else on the site is up to 40 percent off for the holidays . As follows: At checkout, buyers can score 40 percent off orders of $350 or more, 30 percent off orders between $150 to $349 and 20 percent off orders of $150 or below. This means you can buy the cult favorite wand starting at $119 (from $149, people!).

We think it would make a great Christmas present if you're shopping for last-minute gifts . (Just take note of the last holiday shipping deadline: For next-day shipping order by December 18.)

Now while there are a million different devices on the market that claim to smooth your skin, more often than not, they’re just a lot of hype. However, the SolaWave has pleasantly surprised me.

As a woman in her mid-twenties, noticeable wrinkles aren’t exactly a pressing issue for me yet (knocks on wood). But I can say that preventing them is a top concern. Over the past few years, we have all spent an inordinate time attached to our screens (which is no friend to the skin). Whether it's from squinting at my computer or staring at my phone more than I’d like to admit, I’ve visibly developed more fine lines and deeper dark circles recently.

Enter the SolaWave: A device that uses red light therapy, microcurrents, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to boost your skin’s youthful glow, fade blemishes and smooth fine lines, among other things.

Besides face rollers, I never attempted to use a home device like this one. I, like everyone else, have the holy-grail skincare products I swear by, but after the toll this past year has taken on my face, I wanted to kick things up a notch.

How to Use the SolaWave?

Available in Africa, Europe and the Middle East

Once your wand arrives, plug it in the charger for a few hours to get it to full power before your first use. It comes with an instruction packet that lays out all of the information on the benefits, the science behind the device and how to use it. (There’s also a short video tutorial on their site that will guide you through the steps.)

After cleansing your face, prep your skin with a thick layer of their Renew Complex conducting serum . (You can use your favorite serum or moisturizer as well.) Just make sure you don’t rub it in all the way, as the wand will do that for you.

The wand head comes vertically positioned, but you can easily turn it so that it sits perpendicular for better coverage of your face. Note: There is no button or on switch; as soon as you touch the device to your face, it automatically starts buzzing. After a minute, you will feel the device begin to warm up on your skin, which feels extra soothing. I’ve really started to look forward to using my SolaWave, as it’s the perfect end-of-day treat.

How Long Until I See Results?

Available in Africa, Europe and the Middle East

For optimal results, the brand recommends you use the device for five minutes a day. While results will vary from person to person, most users claim they see a difference in the first two weeks of use.

Personally, I’ve seen an improvement in my problem areas—specifically between my eyebrows and under my eyes—after a few weeks. Since using the SolaWave, my fine lines are less noticeable, and my dark circles are lightening up. I’d never had an issue with dark circles until I started working from home at the start of the pandemic, and the SolaWave has been a wonderful aid in minimizing the appearance of them.

Sufficiently curious? Now’s your chance to try it out—especially while it's on major sale. Just don't forget to put in your order by December 18 to get it in time for Christmas.

Other Facial Devices We Love

Available in Africa, Europe and the Middle East

NuFace Trinity Facial Device

https://mynuface.pxf.io/4ekP09

339

Buy Now

Droplette Facial Device

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdroplette.io%2Fproducts%2Fdroplette&xcust=facial%20device%20grid%2012%2F19

224

Buy Now

Foreo Bear Facial Toning Device

https://amzn.to/3WaKceM

230

Buy now

Fan of Augustinus Bader? You'll Love These 7 Luxe Skincare Brands

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.