Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
cbs12.com
'U will die;' BSO deputy accused of sending threatening messages to husband
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A BSO deputy is behind bars and suspended without pay after she allegedly sent threatening messages to her husband and was caught hitting him on camera. Ashley Richardson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 21 by BSO’s Public Corruption Unit on a warrant from...
Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead.
KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WATCH THE VIDEO
Teen Girl Nearly Abducted In North Broward County As Friends Flee, Call Police. Do You Know The Suspect? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl was nearly abducted Sunday night in an incident caught on camera. The video surveillance was just released by […]
cbs12.com
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
cbs12.com
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
Car Crashes Into Valencia Falls Gate, Alleged Driver Jailed For DUI
POLICE: Hits Gate System In Middle Of Night, Drives To House. PBSO Finds Car, Driver… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a DUI charge and a hit-and-run charge after allegedly smashing into a gate at Valencia Falls, then continuing […]
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison
Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
WPBF News 25
Woman arrested for driving intoxicated in deadly West Palm Beach motorcycle crash
A woman was arrested Tuesday morning for the late October deadly motorcycle crash in West Palm Beach. Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and faces a charge of driving under the influence manslaughter. Previous coverage: Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday. It happened on...
WPBF News 25
Jury selection for 'killer clown trial' expected to start in May
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheila Keen-Warren, the Palm Beach County womanaccused of dressing up as a clown and killing her husband’s former wife, Marlene Warren, in 1990, had a status check on Thursday. Keen-Warren wasn’t present in court, but attorneys talked with the judge about starting the...
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
WSVN-TV
Fox Trail Elementary in Davie placed on lockdown as police search for suspect
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown as police search for a suspect. Davie Police arrived to Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road, after they received reports of a man who jumped the fence as students were set to be dismissed, Monday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
