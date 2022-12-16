ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WATCH THE VIDEO

Teen Girl Nearly Abducted In North Broward County As Friends Flee, Call Police. Do You Know The Suspect? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl was nearly abducted Sunday night in an incident caught on camera. The video surveillance was just released by […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge

Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WPBF News 25

Jury selection for 'killer clown trial' expected to start in May

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheila Keen-Warren, the Palm Beach County womanaccused of dressing up as a clown and killing her husband’s former wife, Marlene Warren, in 1990, had a status check on Thursday. Keen-Warren wasn’t present in court, but attorneys talked with the judge about starting the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

