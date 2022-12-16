Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”

Dillon Danis says he will be getting paid quite well for his upcoming boxing match against KSI. Danis is set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England against YouTuber KSI in his boxing debut. Danis is 2-0 in MMA but has not fought since June 2019 due to an injury. Yet, he will be making his return and is confident he will win. Not only is he confident he will get his hand raised, but Danis also says he will make more than any current UFC champ.

1 DAY AGO