ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”

UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
bjpenndotcom

Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”

Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’

Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMAmania.com

Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’

Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub slams Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Islam Makhachev prediction

Brendan Schaub doesn’t think much of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Islam Makhachev should have five or six title defences and then ‘leave’ the sport. The fighter-turned-comedian believes it would be a ‘weak’ move to merely hang up the gloves after suffering a first loss as champion. The former UFC heavyweight criticised that thinking from ‘The Eagle’ when speaking on the Schaub Show.
bjpenndotcom

Josh Thomson believes “lack of vision” is preventing MMA from becoming equal to soccer

Bellator commentator Josh Thomson has explained why he believes a lack of vision is preventing mixed martial arts from catching soccer. Over the course of the last few weeks, the sporting landscape has been dominated by the FIFA World Cup. Thirty-two nations from around the globe came together for the ultimate spectacle. In the eyes of many, it was the spectacle of football – but for the sake of all North Americans out there, let’s go with soccer.
bjpenndotcom

Dillon Danis claims he’s set to make “more than any UFC champion right now” in his boxing fight against KSI

Dillon Danis says he will be getting paid quite well for his upcoming boxing match against KSI. Danis is set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England against YouTuber KSI in his boxing debut. Danis is 2-0 in MMA but has not fought since June 2019 due to an injury. Yet, he will be making his return and is confident he will win. Not only is he confident he will get his hand raised, but Danis also says he will make more than any current UFC champ.
bjpenndotcom

What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland after UFC Vegas 66?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 66, a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland headlined the card. Cannonier was coming off a lackluster decision loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title back in July. Prior to that, he knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271 to earn the shot at the belt. Meanwhile, Strickland was coming off a KO loss to Alex Pereira in a title eliminator bout that snapped his six-fight win streak.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy