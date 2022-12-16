Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”

Read full article on original website
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
Tony Ferguson removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade
Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion, has been removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade. The UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC Vegas 66 fight card last Saturday night, December 17th, 2022. The new rankings show no Tony Ferguson...
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)
Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria. Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial
MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
Brendan Schaub slams Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Islam Makhachev prediction
Brendan Schaub doesn’t think much of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Islam Makhachev should have five or six title defences and then ‘leave’ the sport. The fighter-turned-comedian believes it would be a ‘weak’ move to merely hang up the gloves after suffering a first loss as champion. The former UFC heavyweight criticised that thinking from ‘The Eagle’ when speaking on the Schaub Show.
UFC in 2023: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler among fights to make
Depending on your tastes, 2022 was either a disappointing or exciting year in UFC. Detractors were unsatiated by the lack of big marquee fights while supporters took delight in an abundance of impactful performances. It is true that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were absent, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou...
‘You have to fight for your life’ says Jiri Prochazka after being left unimpressed by Blachowicz vs Ankalaev
Jiri Prochazka could only watch as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The Czech was scheduled to compete in the main event and defend the strap in a rematch with Glover Teixeira. But ‘Denisa’ was forced to vacate the belt after suffering a chronic shoulder injury in the lead-up to the bout.
Josh Thomson believes “lack of vision” is preventing MMA from becoming equal to soccer
Bellator commentator Josh Thomson has explained why he believes a lack of vision is preventing mixed martial arts from catching soccer. Over the course of the last few weeks, the sporting landscape has been dominated by the FIFA World Cup. Thirty-two nations from around the globe came together for the ultimate spectacle. In the eyes of many, it was the spectacle of football – but for the sake of all North Americans out there, let’s go with soccer.
Dillon Danis claims he’s set to make “more than any UFC champion right now” in his boxing fight against KSI
Dillon Danis says he will be getting paid quite well for his upcoming boxing match against KSI. Danis is set to headline Misfits 004 on January 14 in London, England against YouTuber KSI in his boxing debut. Danis is 2-0 in MMA but has not fought since June 2019 due to an injury. Yet, he will be making his return and is confident he will win. Not only is he confident he will get his hand raised, but Danis also says he will make more than any current UFC champ.
What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland after UFC Vegas 66?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 66, a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland headlined the card. Cannonier was coming off a lackluster decision loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title back in July. Prior to that, he knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271 to earn the shot at the belt. Meanwhile, Strickland was coming off a KO loss to Alex Pereira in a title eliminator bout that snapped his six-fight win streak.
Daniel Cormier shares his picks for male and female UFC fighters of the year
Daniel Cormier has shared his picks for the UFC male and female fighters of the year. 2022 brought numerous jaw-dropping moments inside the octagon. Former champions regained their crowns and newly crowned champions wrote their name in the history books. As the year comes to a close, the conversations commence...
Conor McGregor praises Leon Edwards for knockout of Kamaru Usman: “This is EVERYTHING of the year!”
Conor McGregor has once again heaped praise on Leon Edwards for his UFC 278 knockout win over Kamaru Usman. If there’s one thing Conor McGregor understands in this world, it’s mixed martial arts. The Irishman is a former two-weight UFC champion and in addition to that, he’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen.
