WRDW-TV
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
Why is Olive Road bridge a magnet for trucks too tall?. Once again, the Olive Road bridge has been struck by a truck? So why don't they fix the problem? It's harder than it sounds. How Georgia leaders are preparing for dangerously cold weather. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Brian...
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
2 local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
WRDW-TV
Sensory-friendly Santa visits children in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many families taking the kids to see Santa is a holiday tradition. But for kids with a sensory processing disorder, loud sounds and long lines can make that tradition a challenge. Kami Augustine drove all the way from Barnwell County to Augusta so her son...
List of warming centers open due to extreme temperatures in the CSRA
Several area agencies are providing daytime and overnight warming centers to the community as extreme cold temperatures make their way to the area.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon families get holiday help in form of food, gifts
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank teamed up with Fort Gordon Christmas House to provide food boxes for E6 and below active-duty service members. The partnership allowed pre-registered military families to “shop” for gifts for their children while also receiving boxes of pantry-stable food items through the food bank.
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
WRDW-TV
Local fire crews warn of heating hazards in cold weather
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures as low as they are and as low as they’re going to get this weekend, it’s important to be aware of fire hazards when trying to keep warm. We talked to Columbia County Fire Rescue about what you need to watch out...
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
WRDW-TV
Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again, we’re learning what it would take to keep that from happening – and none of the options would be easy. It’s known as the strongest bridge in Augusta because it gets hit...
wfxg.com
CSRA braces for freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - As temperatures are expected to dip into the teens this week, FOX54 has some cold-weather guidelines to help you prepare for winter weather. Of course, it is always advisable to keep an emergency kit in your home. Stock it with non-perishable foods, bottled water, blankets, batteries, a manual can opener, and any prescription medications you may require.
WRDW-TV
What can holiday travelers expect as they head to Augusta airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. But with more than 5 million Georgia and South Carolina residents traveling for Christmas, the local terminal is sure to see a boost.
WRDW-TV
Tips for protecting your pets during extremely cold weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast later this week, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Low temperatures in the teens and 20s are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with winds making it feel like temperatures are in the single digits. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team.
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
WJBF.com
Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police
Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police (Tampa Police Department) Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued …. Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police (Tampa Police Department) Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm.
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain is likely tonight and Thursday before a significant artic air mass moves in later this week bringing the coldest temperatures the CSRA has seen in nearly 4 years. Rain chances will continue tonight as an area of low pressure moves south of the region. Lows...
