Rutgers hosts Bucknell in pursuit of second straight win
For Rutgers, the solution to a pair of gut-wrenching losses was a complete performance against a quality non-conference opponent. Rutgers hopes to produce another complete showing Friday when it hosts Bucknell in Piscataway, N.J. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (7-4) responded to a controversial one-point loss at Ohio State (Dec....
Dixon scores 18, Villanova defeats St. John’s 78-63
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63 on Wednesday night. Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-5). Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points. The Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) were...
Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene
OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain...
