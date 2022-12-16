CNQ - Free Report) , Chevron (. IMO - Free Report) might fetch you stable, promising returns. Focus on Dividend Growth Investing to Offset Energy Volatility. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel this March and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this year. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical shocks influence commodity price realizations.

9 HOURS AGO