Zacks.com
Thematic ETF Investing Strategies for 2023
(1:30) - Stock Market Outlook For 2023: What Should Investors Expect?. (10:00) - How Should You Be Positioning Your Portfolio For The New Year?. (14:50) - Will Cyber Security Continue To Benefit Heading Into 2023?. (17:00) - Should You Be Gaining Exposure To Clean Energy?. (19:25) - How Will The...
Zacks.com
5 Price-to-Sales Stocks to Craft a Strong Investment Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd
ECPG - Free Report) is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days. H World Group Limited (. HTHT - Free Report) is a hotel franchise based out of China. The...
Zacks.com
Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for the New Year
With the turbulent 2022 coming to an end, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for the New Year. While recent economic data point to the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
Zacks.com
3 Solid Energy Dividend Stocks That Your Portfolio Needs
CNQ - Free Report) , Chevron (. IMO - Free Report) might fetch you stable, promising returns. Focus on Dividend Growth Investing to Offset Energy Volatility. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel this March and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu for the first time since 2008 earlier this year. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical shocks influence commodity price realizations.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. Swisscom AG Price and Consensus. Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote. Swisscom’s shares gained 11.2% over the...
Zacks.com
3 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy for 2023 Using Net Income Ratio
PDD - Free Report) , Hudson Technologies (. HDSN - Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (. NECB - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net Income Ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It...
Zacks.com
5 Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy for 2023
The year 2022 has been quite eventful for emerging market investors. The severity of COVID-19 lessened despite the occurrence and emergence of new virus variants, getting global equity market investment across all essential and non-essential sectors back to life. But the emerging market investing trend is not out of the...
Zacks.com
2 Manufacturing Stocks with Strong Growth Potential in 2023
According to the December 2022 Semiannual Economic Forecast recently issued by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), growth expectations of 5.5% for 2023 are down from the 6.5% rate estimated six months ago and well below the 9.2% rate for 2022. The numbers are based on a survey of purchasing and supply chain executives, which is however not a homogeneous group.
Zacks.com
Is Performance Food (PFGC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Pioneer (PXD) Stock Now
PXD - Free Report) is likely to see earnings growth of 135.5% this year. Also, this leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company’s shares have surged 24% year to date. What’s Favoring the Stock?. West Texas Intermediate crude price, trading at more than $75 per barrel,...
Zacks.com
3 Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
Risky investors who prefer capital appreciation over dividend payout may consider investing in small-cap growth mutual funds. Growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term. Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
4 Leisure Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023
The leisure segment continues on the road to recovery following the huge slump during the pandemic. But the market is dependent on consumer spending that is being hit by the still-high inflation rate, as well as the Fed’s attempts to tame it. Therefore, we’re in a situation where inflation...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
SWAV - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and its focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 23.9% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 21.1% in the same time frame.
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Baxter International (BAX) Stock?
BAX - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $45 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022
Investors closely monitor insider buys. It’s easy to understand why; if an insider buys, it delivers a positive message to shareholders, indicating that they’re confident in the current state of business. Still, who is considered an insider?. An insider is defined by Section 16 of the Security Exchange...
Zacks.com
Should Investors Retain Healthpeak (PEAK) Stock for Now?
PEAK - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its diversified, high-quality and well-balanced portfolios across three core asset classes of life science, medical office and continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) real estate. The company has been focusing on enhancing its life-science real-estate properties, which are set to gain from...
Zacks.com
UiPath, Inc. (PATH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PATH - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this enterprise automation software developer have returned +4.2%,...
