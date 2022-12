A man waiting in the emergency department with a family member late last week threatened to blow up Excela Health Latrobe (Pa.) Hospital, according to a CBS Pittsburgh report. Paul White Jr. was reportedly upset over how the hospital was caring for a relative on Dec. 16 and threatened to blow up the hospital if he didn't receive more information. The hospital went on lockdown and placed security at two entrances to check everyone who entered the facility.

LATROBE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO