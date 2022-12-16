Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose
A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice’s Husband Has to Thank Meghan Markle for Breaking Royal Family’s Christmas Tradition?
Meghan Markle reportedly sparked a change in the royal family's Christmas tradition that Kate Middleton didn't enjoy, but Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, got to take advantage of. Meghan Markle Changed A Christmas Tradition Within The Royal Household?. The former Suits star spent the holidays in 2017 with the...
Historians have claimed that King Charles III's great-grandfather was murdered by his own physician
King George V in coronation robesPhoto byRoyal Collection; Public Domain Image. King George V (1865 - 1936) was King of the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936. He also ruled as Emperor of India.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws. The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, […]
Commentator Says Jewelry Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Compared to What She Gave Meghan Proves Duchess Never Made It to the ‘Royal Bling Ring’
Here's what a royal expert has noticed about the jewelry Queen Elizabeth II gave the Princess of Wales and how that compares the pieces she gifted the Duchess of Sussex.
‘Strong Signals’ From King Charles Hinted at Excitement to See Kate Middleton During State Visit
A body language expert says King Charles exhibited signs of 'positive anticipation' as Kate Middleton came to greet him during a Nov. 22 state visit event.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Prince Harry Will Be King, Astrologist Predicts – but Not of England
Although Nostradamus predicted Prince Harry will be king someday, astrologist Joy Yascone Elms believes Prince Harry will take more of a role similar to his mother's.
Princess Diana Curtsying Goes Viral Ahead of 'Harry & Meghan' Part II
Old videos of Princess Diana performing a royal curtsy have gone viral on TikTok after Meghan Markle's re-enactment of her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles’ Former Butler Predicts the Royal Family Will Invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Christmas for 1 Reason
A former royal butler has said that despite all that has happened over the last two years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the family.
Princess Diana’s Brother Appears to Respond to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Controversy on Twitter
Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, appears to have responded to the controversy surrounding his nephew Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, in which he stars with wife Meghan Markle.
Kate Middleton Stuns In Houndstooth Dress For 1st Solo Appearance On U.S. Trip: Photos
Kate Middleton, 40, was the image of royal refinement during an appearance at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday, Dec 2. The Princess of Wales was simply stunning in a houndstooth look during her Ivy League engagement. The mother-of-three looked elegant as can be in her neatly tailored Emilia...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims
Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
Upworthy
Woman sent to orphanage to survive the Holocaust is surprised with family mementos by kind stranger
Blanche Fixler avoided being killed in the Holocaust because her aunt placed her in an orphanage when she was six years old during the Nazi invasion of Europe. According to The Washington Post, her father ended up in a labor camp in Siberia, while her mother, grandmother and two elder siblings were murdered along with 450,000 other Jews at the Belzec extermination camp in Poland. Since her family's flat was ransacked by the Nazis, Fixler assumed all of her family mementos were long lost. After moving to the United States following the war, Fixler—who is 86 years old and resides in New York—spent years wishing she had pictures from her childhood.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of ‘Loyalty and Unity’ at Earthshot Prize Awards, With Kate ‘Taking Control’
A body language expert analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton's gestures and expressions at the Earthshot Prize Awards, noting the loyalty and unity on display.
People
368K+
Followers
63K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1